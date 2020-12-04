Beverly police investigating after multiple dead raccoons found on beach

Authorities are investigating possible illegal trapping or poisoning after multiple dead raccoons were found on Dane Street Beach in Beverly, police announced Friday.

Animal control has found multiple dead raccoons over the past few days at the northern end of the beach, Beverly police said in a statement. The deaths are considered suspicious though the level of foul play is not known.

“Due to the condition that these animals have been found in, it is suspected that this may be a result of illegal killing of animals, potentially by way of illegal trapping or poisoning,” the statement said. “If confirmed this behavior would be in violation with State Hunting and Trapping Laws, enforcement of which is under the jurisdiction of the Massachusetts Environmental Police.”