Cardinal Cushing Centers finishes $10 million expansion in Hanover

The MarketPlace building will provide a new, expanded location for three stores — a café, a thrift shop, and a gift boutique — that Cardinal Cushing has long operated on the site to provide vocational training for its students. The added space also will allow for adults served by the organization or referred to it by other agencies to work in the businesses.

Cardinal Cushing Centers has opened a new 20,000-square-foot building on the 40-acre site on Washington Street (Route 53) that houses its residential and day school. The agency also runs a day school in Braintree.

A nonprofit that provides school, housing, and other services for people with intellectual disabilities is celebrating the completion of a $10 million expansion on its Hanover campus.

Advertisement

Michelle Markowitz, Cardinal Cushing’s CEO, said the completion of the yearlong building project represents a milestone moment for the organization, which financed the project through a successful five-year capital campaign.

“I think MarketPlace really represents a new beginning at Cardinal Cushing and the resilience our community has shown through this pandemic,” she said.

In addition to its two schools for students age 10 to 22, Cardinal Cushing’s services for people with intellectual disabilities include adult day and vocational training programs in Hanover and Braintree. The agency also operates 14 adult group homes south of Boston, including four on the Hanover school campus.

While affiliated with the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, the 73-year-old organization serves people of all faiths.

Jansi Chandler, Cardinal Cushing’s vice president of development, said the opening of MarketPlace advances an evolving effort to make the Hanover site “an inclusive community where people with and without disabilities can live, work, socialize, shop, and play.”

That vision also was advanced by the Archdiocese of Boston’s conversion of a former dormitory to 37 affordable apartments on the Hanover school site, a project completed in 2018. The site also includes Cushing Green, a 150-unit affordable residence for seniors and people with disabilities that Cardinal Cushing sold to a private operator about eight years ago.

Advertisement

Officials see the expanded retail stores as an important part of the ongoing transformation. Since they will be more accessible and visible from Route 53, the businesses are expected to attract more customers, enhancing the experience for the students and adults staffing the stores.

Markowitz said the revitalized shops also will showcase products created by artisans with disabilities. And since Cardinal Cushing plans to commission works from across the country, she hopes the stores can help raise awareness nationally of the creative talents of all people.

The opening of MarketPlace “couldn’t come at a better time for us,” Markowitz said, noting that the six new state-of-the-art classrooms will help ease the space crunch the school has faced due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

When the pandemic struck last March, Cardinal Cushing shifted to all-virtual programming for its day students and adults in Hanover and Braintree. The schools have since returned to all in-person classes, but Markowitz said they have had to get creative to meet space needs.

The addition of the six new state-of-the-art classrooms “really allows us to spread out” in Hanover, she said. Adult programs currently include a mix of virtual and in-person activities.

The stores, which had been closed since the start of the pandemic, resumed operation when the MarketPlace opened its doors on Dec. 1.

Advertisement

“It’s extremely exciting,” Chandler said of the project’s completion. “This vision of transforming what was an institution into a neighborhood has come to fruition. After significant fund-raising over the past five years, adding this new sustainable modern building to the neighborhood is a game-changer.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.