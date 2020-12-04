Did Robert Kraft crash an Instagram Live with Jon Bon Jovi?

In an Instagram Live conversation with the Washington Post on Friday, Bon Jovi spoke a bit about his long friendships with Belichick and Kraft, the latter of whom happened to be at the rock star’s home, but declined to reveal anything too juicy about the inner workings of the franchise.

And Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime buddy of Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, knows it.

The way you stay in the New England Patriots family is to not reveal too much when you’re asked questions.

The team came up when Post reporter (and former Globe arts writer) Geoff Edgers asked Bon Jovi about his failed attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills — and President Trump’s efforts to block the deal — which then led to Edgers mentioning Bon Jovi’s friendship with Belichick and Kraft.

Edgers, who said he’s a lifelong Patriots fan and conducted the virtual interview from his home in Concord, asked Bon Jovi to share what Belichick is like behind the scenes.

“He lives and breathes the game of football,” Bon Jovi said of Belichick. “He’s very meticulous, but there’s a fun side of him, and I’ve known him for a long, long time. … And he loves music and he loves his friends and his family and there’s a softer side of the guy. I’ve known him since his days at the Giants. It’s a unique friendship. I have that same friendship with Mr. Kraft.”

Edgers pushed Bon Jovi on his characterization of Belichick as “fun” — a side New England fans notoriously don’t get a look at.

“There are lighter moments,” the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer said. “The guy will go to a Halloween party in costume; he’ll go out and have a beer. He’s really just not a robot; he’s a wonderful human being.”

“It’s the Patriot way. You just go do business,” Bon Jovi said about Belichick’s success. “Trust me, he’s a great guy.”

But the singer doesn’t give away much else, adding that his ability to avoid saying too much is what keeps him in the innermost circles.

Bon Jovi mentions that he talked to Belichick just last week — and finally reveals that Kraft is at his New Jersey home.

Edgers asks Bon Jovi if he wishes Tom Brady, Belichick, and Kraft could have stayed together.

“One side of that argument would be, sure,” Bon Jovi said. “On the other side, if Tommy needs to go on and when he does lay his head down on his pillow, the day that he decides it’s over, he has to know if he could have done it again, and the same with Bill. I think that’s the greatest part of Mr. Kraft’s leadership is he said to both of his guys: ‘Peace. Go and do what’s right for both of you.’ And that’s the true sign of a great leader.”

Kraft enters the room a few minutes later, noting the number of Patriots fans he noticed in the neighborhood during his visit to Bon Jovi and musing about the possibility of the rock star performing at Gillette Stadium when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Unfortunately, Brady himself didn’t end up making an appearance in the interview.

“He’s on the elliptical getting his heart rate up,” Kraft joked.

