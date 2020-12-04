Fighting hunger, ballet appreciation, and a cooking contest

Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, in partnership with the First Parish Concord, announced that the Open Table Mobile Food pantry will begin offering drive-through grocery distribution at First Parish in Concord, 20 Lexington Road, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m. Moving forward, the Mobile Pantry will operate at First Parish on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month as long as the COVID-19 emergency response to local food insecurity is needed. All Concord and Carlisle residents and employees who cannot access food in their own communities due to their work schedule are eligible to participate. On-site registration with Open Table is available for first-time visitors.

Clinton Savings Bank donated 500 seat cushions to Boylston and Berlin elementary schools for teachers and students to use during the classes that, in response to COVID-19, have been moved outdoors or to their gymnasium. The cushions are being utilized to provide comfort to students and teachers while navigating through their new way of learning. Ace Thompson, principal of Boylston Elementary School, said in a statement the pillows were “just what the students [and staff] need to sit comfortably during their frequent stints to the gym and outside.”

NORTH

The Marblehead School of Ballet invites the public to participate in its annual community appreciation week from Sunday, Dec. 13, through Saturday, Dec. 19. The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet will also hold a winter coat drive to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic through Dec. 16. Please bring your winter coats to the MSB dance studio by contacting the school at 781-631-6262 or e-mailing msb@havetodance.com to arrange a date and time for dropping off.

A free UMass Lowell Women’s Leadership Conference event will address shifting workforce trends. “The Future of the Workforce,” a free, virtual event, will explore how the changing business landscape is reshaping on-the-job experiences, career choices, and paths. Uniting, inspiring, and informing professionals across diverse fields, “The Future of the Workforce” will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Those interested in attending should register on Eventbrite at bit.ly/3qcy25g.

SOUTH

Students at Louise A. Conley Elementary School in Whitman celebrated Thanksgiving a little differently this year. The school held a special fund-raiser called, “A Dollar for Dinner, a Penny for Paws,” to raise money for the Whitman Food Pantry and Whitman Animal Control. Students raised over $1,000 for both organizations. The Parent Advisory Council also matched the school’s donation, generating over $1,100 per organization. Students at the school also made cards for the Whitman Senior Center and the town’s first responders.

On Monday, Dec. 7, on PACTV, YouTube Live, and Facebook Live, Mayflower Brewing Company will air the fifth annual America’s Hometown Throwdown Chef Competition produced by Hawk Visuals to benefit the South Shore Community Action Council’s Food Resource Program. The program coordinates the collection, storage, and distribution of emergency food relief for hungry people of all ages throughout the South Shore. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and is free to tune in, but donations are encouraged. To learn more about the Chef Competition, visit bit.ly/AHTD2020.

