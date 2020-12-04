Fla. authorities confirm murder victim discovered there was pregnant New Bedford teen

The wrenching details came in a statement from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III, which said the Saint Lucie, Fla. medical examiner had confirmed Finklea’s identity and determined she was shot twice. Her body was discovered in a field off of a Fellsmere, Fla. highway.

The man suspected of kidnapping 18-year-old Jalajhia Finklea, a pregnant New Bedford resident who vanished Oct. 20 and whose body was found Nov. 25 in Florida, typed out a note on his phone disclosing the location of her remains before he died himself in a confrontation with authorities on Nov. 5, prosecutors said Friday.

Advertisement

The prime suspect, 37-year-old Luis Zaragoza, left crucial information on her whereabouts before he died in a clash with US Marshals and a local sheriff’s deputy who tried to arrest him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Crestview, Fla. on Nov. 5, Quinn’s office said.

Zaragoza’s information came to light after his death, when investigators searched his phone. The device contained a typed note he’d compiled recounting the events of Oct. 20, when Finklea was seen getting into his rental car on Coggeshall Street in New Bedford.

“In the note, Mr. Zaragoza detailed his own depression, and stated that when Ms. Finklea was in his car on Coggeshall Street in New Bedford he ‘snapped,’” said the statement from Quinn’s office. “He went on to type, ‘she is gone,’ and provided turn by turn directions to where Ms. Finklea could be found in Fellsmere, Florida. This information led to the discovery of the deceased.”

The death of Zaragoza, who had previously dated Finklea’s aunt, remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Quinn’s office said Zaragoza was “armed with a handgun” at the time of his death.

Finklea was described after her disappearance as a bubbly member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe with a passion for songwriting.

Advertisement

Her sudden and strange disappearance, which occurred as she was in the middle of a two-day medical procedure, prompted alarm among her loved ones and triggered a search that spanned at least a dozen states.

Finklea was five months pregnant and had spent the morning of Oct. 20 in a medical office undergoing the first surgery in an unspecified two-part medical procedure, officials have said. She then returned home where she lived with her mother, who left shortly before sunset to fill a prescription for her daughter and came back 40 minutes later to an empty house. Surveillance cameras on surrounding streets captured Finklea leaving her house without bags and in slippers.

Nine days later, detectives found her black iPhone on the shoulder of Route 140 near the Freetown town line in Massachusetts. Finklea was nowhere in sight. The call log showed the last number contacted was linked to Zaragoza, who quickly became the lead suspect in the kidnapping case.

“She’s my best friend, and I knew something was wrong when I didn’t hear from her for an hour, never mind almost a whole day,” longtime friend Geana Fonseca, 18, wrote of the day Finklea disappeared, in a message to the Globe. “I could tell you that she’s strong, that she always wanted everyone in her circle to win. For the ones that she loved and cared about she would do anything for.”

Finklea was due back at the medical office on Oct. 21 for a follow-up appointment, but she never showed, according to a police report. She told no one in her family, nor her large web of friends with whom she corresponded regularly by text, Snapchat, and Facebook of any intentions to leave.

Advertisement

Her mother organized a search party to canvass the area where her daughter’s phone was found by police. The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe devoted the front page of the November edition of its magazine to a photo of Finklea.

Back in 2018, Finklea appeared on a community TV program, exuding confidence and poise as she described the importance of education and her dream of pursuing a singing career after graduation.

“I started [writing music] for my brothers and my dad because he passed away,” the then 16-year-old Finklea said of her musical inspiration. “I felt like I had to do something and I felt like music was the right spot because I can express how I feel in music and maybe people who listen will feel it the same.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.