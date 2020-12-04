He strangled his former fiancée to death in North Andover and fled the country. He’ll serve life after pleading guilty Friday.

Brian Chevalier, 54, entered his plea in Essex Superior Court in the slaying of Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, whom he killed early on the morning of April 20, 2018 in her home, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement.

A New Hampshire man will spend the rest of his life in state prison in Massachusetts after pleading guilty Friday to first-degree murder in the 2018 strangling death of his former fiancée in North Andover, according to prosecutors and court records.

Chevalier’s lawyer declined to comment.

“This was a cruel and senseless killing of an innocent woman,” Blodgett said in the statement. “For Ms. Davidson’s friends and family, nothing will ever take away their pain. It is my hope that knowing that defendant will never again walk free will provide them with some solace.”

It’s exceedingly rare for defendants in Massachusetts to plead guilty to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Among the defendants to do it in recent years was Jared Remy, son of Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy. Jared Remy pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to first-degree murder in 2014 for killing his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Martel, who was also the mother of his child.

According to prosecutors, Chevalier entered Davidson’s home on Lincoln Street sometime after 6 a.m. and wrapped a USB chord around her neck twice, choking her to death. He then dragged her to the basement and took her cellphone, car keys and purse, according to the statement.

Around 12:28 p.m. the following day, prosecutors said, North Andover police got a 911 call for an unresponsive female and discovered the body of Davidson in her basement, with the chord still around her neck.

In addition, the statement said, Davidson’s car was found in the parking lot of Choice Fitness about a mile from her residence, and Chevalier was seen on video surveillance leaving the gym parking lot.

He used Davidson’s ATM card to withdraw cash multiple times and rent a U-Haul vehicle in New Hampshire before fleeing to Mexico, where he was apprehended several days later, Blodgett’s office said.

“On behalf of the entire North Andover Police Department, I extend our continued support to the friends and loved ones of Wendi Rose Davidson,” said North Andover police Chief Charles Gray in the statement from Blodgett’s office. “Her murder was shocking to this community and devastating to her family. Our detectives worked tirelessly alongside the Essex District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police to hold the man responsible for their loss accountable. While these efforts cannot restore the loss of Ms. Davidson, we hope that it offers some peace to all who loved her.”

Chevalier will serve out his sentence at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole, court records show.

By pleading guilty to first-degree murder Friday, he forfeited the right to appeal his conviction to the state’s highest court, a right normally afforded to such defendants, according to prosecutors.

Blodgett’s spokesperson Carrie Kimball said in an e-mail that Chevalier was “specifically asked [in court] if he understood that he forfeited that right.”

Davidson was raised in Malden and Stoneham and graduated from Stoneham High School in 1987, according to her obituary posted to the Tewksbury Funeral Home website.

She had worked as a staff accountant for an engineering and consulting firm in Lexington and was survived by her father and step-mother, two sons, three siblings and many other relatives, the obituary said.

“Wendi was a free spirited loving mother, aunt, sister, niece and cousin,” the notice said. “Everyone that met her knew she was a genuine, kind, caring and compassionate woman who would do anything for anybody. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.”

