Human remains found in Ossipee, N.H.

Foul play is not suspected, but the State Police’s major crimes unit is investigating “the circumstances surrounding the remains,” according to the statement.

The remains were found in a “forested, mountainous area,” of the town on Thursday, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

New Hampshire State Police are investigating human remains found in Ossipee, officials said Friday.

The state’s Fish and Game Department and police in Ossipee and Tamworth are assisting with the investigation, officials said.

Anyone who may have information are asked to contact Trooper Catherine Shackford at 603-628-8477.

No further information was available.

