Man suffers life-threatening wounds in Dorchester shooting

Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dorchester that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation around 2:16 a.m. in Parkman Street in the Fields Corner neighborhood and were then directed to Gallivan Boulevard near Adams Village where they found the man with gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital.
No further information is currently available.
The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.