Man wanted in shooting of Mass. State Police trooper reported shot in NYC; two US Marshals wounded

A man suspected of wounding a Massachusetts State Police trooper last month was injured during a shootout in the Bronx early Friday in which at least two US Marshals were shot, according to published reports.
The fugitive was identified by NBC New York and the Associated Press as Andre K. Sterling who was being sought for shooting Trooper John Lennon in the hand during a traffic stop on Cape Cod on Nov. 20. Sterling was described by Massachusetts law enforcement as armed and dangerous.
The US Marshals reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to New York media.
Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said his office and State Police commanders were preparing to issue a joint statement Friday morning.
Sterling was charged in Massachusetts with armed assault with intent to murder and other counts for allegedly shooting Lennon in the hand during a traffic stop on Camp Street in Hyannis, authorities said.
Lennon, 28, has been released from the hospital and has started what State Police Col. Christopher Mason has called a long and difficult recovery. The bullet penetrated Lennon’s hand before striking his ballistic vest in the shoulder area, authorities have said.
Authorities have not disclosed how Sterling, who was described as having ties to Florida, was connected to the Lennon shooting.
