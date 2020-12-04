Man wanted in shooting of Mass. State Police trooper reported shot in NYC; two US Marshals wounded

A man suspected of wounding a Massachusetts State Police trooper last month was injured during a shootout in the Bronx early Friday in which at least two US Marshals were shot, according to published reports.

The fugitive was identified by NBC New York and the Associated Press as Andre K. Sterling who was being sought for shooting Trooper John Lennon in the hand during a traffic stop on Cape Cod on Nov. 20. Sterling was described by Massachusetts law enforcement as armed and dangerous.

The US Marshals reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to New York media.