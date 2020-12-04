Meet Ptolemy, Franklin Park Zoo’s baby hippo

The first pygmy hippopotamus to be born at Franklin Park Zoo has been named Ptolemy, the zoo announced Friday.
The name is fitting, the zoo said in a statement, because the baby hippo’s mother is named Cleopatra.
The zoo had established an online fundraising auction where people could bid on the chance to name the male hippo calf, with the winning bidder paying $40,600, the zoo said.
Ptolemy was born on Oct. 5, weighing 13 pounds, and made his public debut at the zoo on Nov. 9.
Pygmy hippos are native to West African rainforests in the countries of Sierra Leone, Guinea, the Ivory Coast, and Liberia, and because of their reclusive nature, they are difficult to count in the wild, zoo officials said in a statement announcing Ptolemy’s birth. It is estimated that there are fewer than 2,500 of them left in their native habitat in West Africa, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.