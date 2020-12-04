News in brief

The state Trial Court will extend its reduction of in-person operations that began last month into the new year in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases, according to a statement Friday. Courthouses will remain open but Trial Court staff will continue to work from home as much as possible to help limit the number of infected people entering courthouses and potentially passing the coronavirus to others, the court said. The operational reduction began Nov. 27 and will continue through Jan. 8, according to the statement. The Trial Court announced last month that the resumption of jury trials would be delayed until that date because of increasing infection rates across the state. Legal matters scheduled during that time frame will be handled as virtual proceedings when possible, the court said.

SALEM

Man pleads guilty to murder

A New Hampshire man will spend the rest of his life in state prison in Massachusetts after pleading guilty Friday to first-degree murder in the 2018 strangling death of his former fiancée in North Andover, according to prosecutors and court records. Brian Chevalier, 54, entered his plea in Essex Superior Court for the slaying of Wendi Rose Davidson, 49, whom he killed early on the morning of April 20, 2018, in her home, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement. Chevalier’s lawyer declined to comment. “For Ms. Davidson’s friends and family, nothing will ever take away their pain. It is my hope that knowing that defendant will never again walk free will provide them with some solace,” Blodgett said. It’s exceedingly rare for defendants in Massachusetts to plead guilty to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Chevalier will serve out his sentence at MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole, court records show. By pleading guilty to first-degree murder, he forfeited the right to appeal his conviction to the state’s highest court, a right normally afforded to such defendants, according to prosecutors. Blodgett’s spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said in an e-mail that Chevalier was “specifically asked [in court] if he understood that he forfeited that right.”

SOMERSET

Driver killed in crash identified

The man killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 195 was identified Friday as Paul Sardinha, 67, of Fall River, State Police said. He was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound when he went off the roadway at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, State Police said. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CONCORD, N.H.

Camp owned by Mass. man indicted

Camps for Grownups, a business that markets adult camps like Jazz Camp and Ballroom Dancing Camp, has been indicted for violating the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Act, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said Friday. The business is owned and operated by Byron J. Siegal, 73, of Quincy, Mass., officials said. Camps for Grownups is accused of sending e-mail solicitations last year encouraging consumers to sign up for a camp for which the business lacked sufficient funds to hold as advertised. If found guilty, the business faces a fine of up to $100,000, officials said. (AP)

NEWTOWN, CONN.

Board blocks gun restrictions

The governing board in Newtown, Conn. — where the country’s deadliest grade-school shooting took place — has blocked proposed bans on carrying firearms around town from further consideration. The decision came after the board heard from gun control activists who said they were intimidated at protests by armed Second Amendment supporters. The debate showed how the gun control discussion remains active in Newtown long after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which killed 20 first-graders and six educators. The eighth anniversary of the shooting is coming up on Dec. 14. After listening to testimony from both sides of the issue Wednesday night by phone because of the pandemic, the Newtown Legislative Council deadlocked in 6-6 votes on whether to refer three proposed gun restriction ordinances to the council’s Ordinance Committee, effectively killing the requests. (AP)