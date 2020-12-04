Pandemic heightens stress on families in need at the holidays

“She overheard someone at the grocery store jokingly saying that Christmas would probably be canceled because Santa is going to catch COVID-19,” the mother wrote in her letter to Globe Santa requesting help in getting gifts to her daughter.

The mother from Everett said her anxiety-prone 7-year-old daughter had heard something that made her even more nervous.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston-area children. In this time of heightened need, as 500 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail, or at globesanta.org.

“It has obviously really stuck with her,” she wrote.

Of course, as devastating as the pandemic has been this year the holidays will not be canceled. The medical, economic, and societal toll brought by the virus has made the message of peace on earth and goodwill to all even more important this year.

But the virus and its effects have exacerbated the need for help.

The Everett mother understands the impact that this difficult year has had on children like her daughter and is doing whatever she can to make her little girl’s life less stressful.

The effort is complicated by the daughter’s anxiety disorder and the mother’s degenerative muscle disease — and by a shortage of funds for gifts this year.

“I need help to give my little princess some glimpse of happiness and light at the end of the tunnel during this extremely bizarre and crazy year that we’ve had,” the Everett mother wrote.

In Brockton, a father raising three young boys on his own wrote to Globe Santa about how end-stage renal disease has changed his life and his sons’ lives as well.

“I haven’t been able to provide all I can for my three children,” the father wrote. “I haven’t been able to go to work due to my three days a week of dialysis.

“With their mom not in the picture it’s been hard on us,” he said.

The father said that getting any help for his children “would mean the world to us.”

“This is a very emotional time for families with children who can’t even afford warm mittens,” the father wrote. “Thank you again for everything”

His boys, the girl from Everett, and many other children will get warm winter clothing and other gifts from Globe Santa to help make their holiday a happier time.

Since the Globe took over the program in 1956, Globe Santa has raised more than $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, the program delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com.



