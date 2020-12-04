‘A space that can never be filled.’ Somerville art project mourns residents lost to COVID-19

The Somerville Arts Council created a website, “Somerville Remembers” ( somervilleremembers.org ), featuring pictures taken by six local photographers that mark the loss of those residents. The photos depict empty chairs in various locations in the city, each representing a person who has succumbed to the virus.

There are 42 photographs featured — seven from each photographer — matching the number of city residents who had died of COVID-19 when the pictures were taken in late September. The local death toll has since risen to 48.

Iaritza Menjivar, the Art Council’s events manager, said the idea for the project arose in discussions her office had with the city’s communication’s staff about how Somerville could virtually honor the memory of community members who have died of COVID-19 at a time when total US deaths were approaching 200,000.

“We thought that using photography would be a way to remember names not just in a written format but in a visual way,” Menjivar said. The motif of empty chairs conveys “the absence of someone, and a life.”

The photos feature familiar city locations such as the Davis Square MBTA station, as well as local porches, streets, murals, and businesses.

“Every life lost to this disease is a tragedy and these people deserve to be remembered. … Each of those empty chairs represents a person who is no longer able to spend time with us, who leaves a space that can never be filled,” Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone said in a statement.

Menjivar said the project also enabled the city to help support its local artist community during a difficult economic time.

The project participants, Kathlyn Almeida, Jaina Cipriano, Caleb Cole, Charles Daniels, Yorgos Efthymiadis, and Asia Kepka are all professional photographers who reside or maintain studios in Somerville. Each earned a stipend for their work, which also included writing a short statement for the web page about their experience with the project.

The city left it to the photographers to compose their pictures, but encouraged them to depict a diversity of places, times, and activities in Somerville to help evoke a sense of community loss.

Cipriano said in the early stages of COVID-19, it felt strange to be largely isolated from others during such an intense time. So when the city asked her to participate in the project, she saw it as “a great opportunity to really connect with Somerville and the people in the city.”

While she initially felt “a lot of pressure to get it right” with her photos, Cipriano said she was grateful for the experience because it made her slow down “and process a little of what was happening in the world. It was almost like a safe space to feel these feelings of grief.”

Cipriano hopes the initiative can help bring some healing to the community as a whole. “It’s just one project. But I think even little things matter a lot these days so I’m happy to be part of a little thing,” she said.

“How do we mourn for people we have never met, for the pieces of our many communities that are now missing?” Cole wrote in his artist statement. “A chair is a space meant for a body, a place where a body once was, but it is also an invitation to rest, to stay.”

“May the souls lost to this virus be at rest,” Cole added, “and may we continue to stay with their memory, to honor them, as well as honor each other by working together to keep each other safe.”

