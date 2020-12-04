State instructs Boston, Worcester, and Springfield to open classrooms for special education students

Depending on the quality of the responses, the state may conduct an audit of the districts’ learning plans to determine whether local officials are doing enough to ensure students with disabilities are receiving the education they are legally entitled to.

In letters sent to the state’s three largest school systems this week, Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of elementary and secondary education, ordered local officials to submit detailed plans within 10 days to bring students with disabilities back to school. The plans must also include information about the extent to which these students are participating in remote learning on a daily basis.

A top Massachusetts education commissioner is pressuring Boston, Worcester, and Springfield — with the threat of an audit — to open its classrooms to students with disabilities as soon as possible, state officials announced Friday.

Advertisement

“For these particularly vulnerable groups of students, it is vital to have a plan for providing in-person instruction as soon as possible,” Riley wrote.

The letters come as a growing number of parents of students with disabilities have been urging local districts to reopen their buildings. On Wednesday, more than a hundred parents rallied at Boston City Hall and later that night a number of them pleaded with the School Committee to open up classrooms.

Currently, Boston is providing in-person learning for fewer than 200 students at four schools, representing less than 1 percent of the more than 51,000 students in the system. Springfield and Worcester are not educating any students in person, according to the state.

Boston has assembled a task force to devise a plan for opening more classrooms to students with significant learning needs, but has not released a concrete timeline. Officials have repeatedly stated that public health metrics will guide their decision making and Mayor Martin J. Walsh noted earlier this week that coronavirus cases are on the rise again in the city after a decline in recent weeks.

Advertisement

However, the Boston Teachers Union has put its members on alert twice this week that the district was on the verge of reopening more classrooms. In its first communication to members on Tuesday, the union said reopenings were “imminent,” and on Thursday the union followed up with a more detailed notice to members, noting that 28 schools would likely resume in-person learning for high-need students — if coronavirus rates and metrics permit it — and that school leaders have been notifying staff.

Boston school officials were vague Thursday night about their plans and would not name the 28 schools that could reopen.

“The Boston Public Schools (BPS) firmly believes the best learning environment for our students is inside a classroom, learning from their teachers alongside their peers,” Xavier Andrews, a school district spokesman said in a statement. “Our focus remains on returning our very highest needs students to our school buildings, and we remain hopeful that in the future we will be able to restore in-person learning opportunities for even more students when it is safe to do so.”

Riley did not specify in his letters when he would like the classrooms to reopen. But with less than three weeks to go before the upcoming holiday break it is becoming increasingly less likely that students will return before the new year.

Read the letters sent to each district:

Advertisement





James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.