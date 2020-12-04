These maps show what we can expect from this weekend’s storm

This weekend’s storm will be colder than last week’s, bringing the potential for heavy snowfall. The storm is supposed to arrive Saturday morning and move out by Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch Friday morning, warning of the possibility of hazardous road conditions and scattered power outages, but noted that “this is a highly complex system and the forecast could still change.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Massachusetts until 8 a.m. Sunday. NWS (Custom credit)

The weather service said in a tweet Friday morning that areas in the middle of the state could see up to six or even eight inches of snow during the day Saturday. Boston is projected to see three or four inches of snow.