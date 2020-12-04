fb-pixel

These maps show what we can expect from this weekend’s storm

By Maria Lovato Globe Correspondent,Updated December 4, 2020, 37 minutes ago
As of early Friday, the National Weather Service estimated that some areas of Massachusetts could see up to eight inches of snow Saturday, but noted the forecast may still change.
This weekend’s storm will be colder than last week’s, bringing the potential for heavy snowfall. The storm is supposed to arrive Saturday morning and move out by Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch Friday morning, warning of the possibility of hazardous road conditions and scattered power outages, but noted that “this is a highly complex system and the forecast could still change.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of Massachusetts until 8 a.m. Sunday.
The weather service said in a tweet Friday morning that areas in the middle of the state could see up to six or even eight inches of snow during the day Saturday. Boston is projected to see three or four inches of snow.

The National Weather Service estimates that some areas of Massachusetts could see up to eight inches of snow Saturday.
Areas that do not get snow could see rain and high winds Saturday afternoon and evening. The coast would see the worst of it, with wind gusts reaching over 50 miles per hour in some areas. These wind gusts could lead to power outages as well.

The weather service predicts wind speeds could reach 50 miles per hour on the coast.
Meteorologist Dave Epstein tweeted Friday morning that the forecast would likely evolve throughout the day.

Due to the chance of significant precipitation, the Northeast River Forecast Center said in a tweet Thursday morning that they expect rivers to rise but not reach flood stage.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.