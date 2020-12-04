These maps show what we can expect from this weekend’s storm

This weekend’s storm will be colder than last week’s, bringing the potential for heavy snowfall. The storm is supposed to arrive Saturday morning and move out by Sunday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch Friday morning, warning of the possibility of hazardous road conditions and scattered power outages, but noted that “this is a highly complex system and the forecast could still change.”
The weather service said in a tweet Friday morning that areas in the middle of the state could see up to six or even eight inches of snow during the day Saturday. Boston is projected to see three or four inches of snow.
Areas that do not get snow could see rain and high winds Saturday afternoon and evening. The coast would see the worst of it, with wind gusts reaching over 50 miles per hour in some areas. These wind gusts could lead to power outages as well.
Meteorologist Dave Epstein tweeted Friday morning that the forecast would likely evolve throughout the day.
Nor'easter still happening for Saturday. Will likely be some significant snow inland. Track is critical. There will be changes to forecast today, so don't get stuck completely on morning thinking, because this afternoon new data can move the needle. pic.twitter.com/Lq7AsJxzik— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) December 4, 2020
Due to the chance of significant precipitation, the Northeast River Forecast Center said in a tweet Thursday morning that they expect rivers to rise but not reach flood stage.
A significant coastal low is expected Saturday and Sunday. Mainstem river flooding is not currently expected, though forecast uncertainty remains higher than normal. pic.twitter.com/idXP3eqiEL— NWS Northeast RFC (@NWSNERFC) December 3, 2020
