As virus cases rise in Middlesex County, Billerica jail implements new safety measures

Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian credited the “diligent efforts” of staff, inmates and medical advisors with helping to make the environment safe at the facility, according to a press release.

The jail serves Middlesex County, where Covid-19 cases are rising in several communities. Billerica, where the jail is located near downtown, is one of several Middlesex communities designated as high-risk for the virus by the state Department of Public Health.

New safety measures are being implemented at the Billerica jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite the facility not generating a positive test result in about 10 weeks, the Middlesex sheriff’s office announced Friday.

“Despite these efforts, we are going further. We know that continued vigilance is our best protection from this virus,” Koutoujian said in the release.

The new measures include moving some in-person programs run by volunteers and contractors to a virtual setting. Free testing will be available for staff members twice per week. Outside vendors will be limited to providing emergency services only, the release said.

The changes come on top of other safety measures in place at the facility formally known as the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction. Staff are required to wear masks during their shifts. Inmates must wear masks when outside of their cells. Inmates living in a dorm setting must a mask at all times, according to the release.

All new inmates are also given a medical screening before entering the facility, the release said. The measures are designed to help ensure inmates are able to continue programming while remaining connected to loved ones.

The sheriff’s office has conducted 60 tests since September 29, and has not generated a single positive result, the release said.

