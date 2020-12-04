Wellesley police officers rescue an owl

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On the morning of Nov. 21, Wellesley Police Officers Mark Knapp and Brian Collins responded to a report of an injured owl while working the midnight shift. Police posted photos of the rescue on Facebook, noting some of the particular challenges faced by officers working that shift. “On midnights your tasks are similar to your counterparts on the day and evening shift. However, after midnight an officer is often asked to resolve problems without many of the usual resources that are available during the day,” police wrote in the post. “This unlucky owl got caught up in the string of a lawn game. Off. Knapp and Collins had to improvise and figure out a way to safely free the owl’s wing without causing further injury.” Knapp and Collins managed to remove most of the string and metal ring from the owl’s wing and then took the bird to the Wellesley Animal Hospital for treatment.

HOT DOG OUTLAW

At 11:51 a.m. Nov. 5, Saugus police noted in the log that there was an “illegal hot dog stand” operating outside the Home Depot on Route 1. An officer was dispatched to assist while the Board of Health issued a warning to the woman running the stand. The health official also gave her an application to apply for the proper permit to operate a mobile food establishment.

HAMMER TIME

At 8:29 a.m. Nov. 20, Peabody police got a call from someone who saw a man with a sledgehammer “possibly trying to rip up the road” at the intersection of Perkins and Franklin streets. The responding officer reported that the Department of Public Works was at the scene working.

LEAF BLOWING COMPLAINTS

At 2:45 p.m. Nov. 10, Bridgewater police heard from an anonymous caller on Cross Street who said a resident was blowing all of their leaves into the street. Police later tweeted that a cruiser went by and advised that there were indeed leaves on the side of the street, but they were not a traffic hazard.

At 9:29 a.m. Nov. 18, a man called Marblehead police and said he got a call from his mother who was “frantic” about a neighbor blowing leaves onto her property. According to the log entry, the man said she was “elderly and unable to defend her property” and he was going down there to resolve the problem and asked that an officer respond, too. Police reported that a landscaping company was “using the suck truck,” and there was no evidence that they were intentionally blowing anything in the direction of the woman’s property. Police also noted that it was very windy out that day.

NUDE DANCER?

At 6:13 p.m. Oct. 14, Saugus police received a call from someone who saw a man next to a gray vehicle with the trunk up “dancing around car with clothes off” in the parking lot at the Target store on Lynn Fells Parkway. According to the log entry, Officers Matthew Donahue and William Cash were dispatched to the scene, but they were unable to locate anyone in the lot matching that description.

NOT LIKING THE ADVICE

At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, Stow police received a call from an unknown person requesting information about having someone from out of state join her on Thanksgiving and asking whether or not to have them quarantine. According to the log entry, the caller was advised to contact the local Board of Health and to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the log entry, “caller was unhappy with the advice and disconnected.”

















































