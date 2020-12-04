West Bridgewater library is making the outdoors great

At a time when people of all ages require the healthy stimulation of the outdoors along with the pleasures of the written word, library staff have created two new activities young and old can enjoy actively on the library grounds.

“It’s never a dull moment,” said Ellen Snoeyenbos, director of the West Bridgewater Public Library, an active community center in a small town. “We’re trying to be creative.”

A group of preschoolers pauses for a look at the Storybrook Stroll at West Bridgewater Public Library.

“Story Strolls for Kids” turns reading into an activity that includes running or walking. A second new opportunity, called a “Serenity Space,” posts “mindfulness statements” on an outdoor patio where patrons old and young are encouraged to “sit, breathe, and think” about the short, poetic affirmations attached to the building walls.

During the year’s warm months, Snoeyenbos said, the children’s librarian created a toddler and infant program for warm weather, with the participants socially distanced on blankets. But what, staff members asked themselves, could the library offer in the open air when the weather got colder?

“We decided to have lots of story walks,” she said. The story walk concept involves posting “pages” from a book along a designated path.

But then Snoeyenbos and library staff members Nanette Ryan, Gail McCarthy, and Michelle Sheehan took the concept to another level. They decided to try to make it “portable” — changing the walk by using different books and varying the placement of the pages from day to day. For preschoolers, that makes for constant new adventures.

A technical innovation was required as well. Making use of the kind of plastic found in sneeze guards, the librarians connected with a Rhode Island company that agreed to manufacture “big book” page holders to their specifications. Big books, about 2 feet by 1 foot, are special editions of popular children’s books that enable story time readers to display illustrations to groups of children to help hold their attention.

Consulting with the manufacturer led to a field trip to a factory in Rhode Island. The company agreed to make the plastic holders in the required size.

With the materials in hand, library staff cut up the pages of a big book, inserted them into plastic covers, and distributed the pages at varying distances on the library’s open grounds, located beside a town playground. The setup encourages young readers to walk or run from page to page, arranged daily in various configurations, as a kind of treasure hunt plus reading experience.

“We did it and I’m telling you people are crazy about it, it’s been so popular,” Snoeyenbos said. “These really rambunctious kids come over from the playground and they love it. They go from one page to the next, they’ve memorized the lines of the story, and they shout them. They anticipate the next page and race over.”

Library staff take the display in at closing time and set it up in a different pattern each day. The new page holders will enable staff to vary the “Story Stroll” display with different books.

The current book, “Brown Bear” by Bill Martin, illustrated by children’s book icon Eric Carle, has attracted a lot of attention.

“People are talking about it nonstop,” Snoeyenbos said.

The idea is “portable,” she said, in other ways, too. Library staff are planning to bring it to the townwide environmental exposition, called River Walk, in June. “It’s great outreach for the library,” she said.

The West Bridgewater library’s second outdoors innovation, “Serenity Space,” was installed on a recently renovated patio outside the front entrance. The brief “mindfulness statements” attached to the wall of the library encourage patrons to sit quietly and pay attention to their thoughts.

A bubbler fountain adds sound for a focal point. And a new bench encourages library patrons to come by day or night, sit in the courtyard, and read the affirmations.

“It’s a way to take some space,” Snoeyenbos said, “have a relaxation time, thinking about breathing in and breathing out.”

The statements on the wall are taken (with permission) from a book by Kate Coombs, titled “Breathe and Be: A Book of Mindfulness Poems.” One reads, “I breathe slowly in,/I breathe slowly out./ My breath is a pathway of peace moving softly through me./ Each day I can breathe and be.”

Another states: “There’s a quiet place in my head like an egg hidden in a nest./ A place I go when the world is loud./ A moss-green forest with birds.”

A second patio, on the other side of the entrance, has recently become available for creative use as well. Snoeyenbos and her staff are looking into the idea of installing a simple chair and posting some information about chair exercises.

“People have been looking for things to do outdoors that are safe,” Snoeyenbos said. Fresh air is healthy, even in winter. “Just bundle up,” she said.

The West Bridgewater Public Library is currently offering curbside services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Snoeyenbos said the library is hoping to reopen the building to the public on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with evening hours on Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. For more information visit westbpl.org.

