With budget measure, Baker and his record as an abortion rights supporter face a political test

Baker, a moderate, socially liberal Republican, supports abortion rights, saying in 2018 that Massachusetts would “not compromise on a woman’s right to her own decisions.”

What lawmakers ultimately delivered, however, could pose prickly political considerations for the second-term governor, who beyond weighing tens of billions in proposed spending in the middle of a pandemic must now wade into the charged debate about who in Massachusetts can receive an abortion and when.

Five months into the fiscal year, Governor Charlie Baker finally has a full-year budget plan on his desk, landing just days after a landmark policing bill.

Still, there’s little clarity on how he will approach a new measure attached to the state’s long-overdue $46.2 billion spending compromise. It would lower the age limit to receive an abortion without parental consent or court approval from 18 to 16 years old and allow abortions after 24 weeks when a fetus has been diagnosed with a fatal anomaly.

The measure also further codifies the right to an abortion in state law, fulfilling a pledge by Democratic lawmakers to protect it against what they say is the threat of a new conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

But Baker recently expressed “unhappiness” about how the measure was passed within the budget process and has voiced opposition since last year to changing the state law after a more far-reaching bill to expand abortion access, known as the ROE Act, first surfaced on Beacon Hill.

“It’s fair to say he’s one of the more pro-choice Republican governors in the nation, and we appreciate that,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Massachusetts. But generally speaking, “he does hold his cards close to the vest.”

In a similar way, the sweeping 129-page policing bill approved this week forces Baker to confront not only a politically sensitive and nuanced topic but also a blitz of lobbying efforts to mold his opinion at the 11th hour.

Advocates are also left trying to interpret Baker’s signals, given his long-held practice of avoiding public commentary on most proposals before they reach his desk. On Friday, his office gave little indication of where he stood on the abortion measure, saying that he would review the language.

“I do think it’s a rubber-meets-the-road moment,” said Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president of Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, which supports expanded abortion access. The group notably stayed neutral in Baker’s 2018 reelection campaign against Democrat Jay Gonzalez, saying that “voters should feel assured” reproductive health care access would be protected no matter who won.

“The governor, especially as a health care executive, understands that health care isn’t a political game,” Childs-Roshak said.

Even if Baker decides to specifically veto the abortion measure, it could be moot. Both chambers passed the initial amendment by a veto-proof margin — albeit barely in the House — and approved the budget compromise Friday by overwhelming margins, 147-10 in the House and 40-0 in the Senate.

It’s also not the only notable policy issue in the budget. Another budget rider, for example, would allow officials to impose ignition interlock devices on first-time drunk-driving offenders if they had a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher.

But it’s the abortion proposal that thrusts Baker, known for his inherent political caution, into the teeth of a state and national debate.

Democratic lawmakers added the abortion access measure to the budget with the argument that the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court has created a court that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

“Make no mistake about it, these rights are in jeopardy,” said state Representative Aaron Michlewitz, a North End Democrat and the House’s budget chairman, on Friday from the House floor.

Baker, for his part, has built a record on supporting abortion rights. In 2017, he pledged to use state funds to offset any cuts to Planned Parenthood’s federal funding, and the next year challenged a proposed federal rule targeting family planning groups. He also signed a 2018 bill that struck down a 19th-century state law that criminalized abortion.

Yet he expressed doubts about further changing existing law after the emergence of the ROE Act in 2019, elements of which now make up the measure on his desk.

“I don’t support late-term abortions,” Baker said last year. “I support current law here in Massachusetts. It’s worked well for decades for women and families here.”

He also echoed other Republicans’ criticisms of legislative leaders for including the language in the budget after telling rank-and-file members to avoid including major policy changes in a fast-moving process. That gives critics of the abortion measure hope that Baker could be a roadblock, even if a temporary one.

“We hope the governor remains unhappy that it is in the budget,” said James F. Driscoll, executive director of the Massachusetts Catholic Conference, the public policy arm for the state’s four Roman Catholic dioceses. Driscoll expressed skepticism Friday that the Roe v. Wade ruling is in jeopardy.

“It’s sort of a red herring that the advocates from the other side would use that as an impetus to get this thing into the budget,” he said.

The budget compromise comes just days after lawmakers reached a deal on the policing bill. Baker supports one of its primary goals — creating a new certification system for police — but it includes a raft of provisions he has yet to address publicly, including one that would strip some legal protections from problematic officers.

Conservative Democrats and every member of Baker’s own party ultimately voted against the bill, which cleared the House without a veto-proof margin.

At least one Democrat who opposed the bill, state Senator Marc R. Pacheco, speculated publicly that Baker could send the bill back to lawmakers with amendments, potentially extending a monthslong debate.

Advocates and critics alike have since prodded their allies to flood Baker’s office with phone calls pushing for its passage. One supporter wrote on Twitter Friday that when she called, the voicemail was full.

It’s not the first time uncertainty has swirled around how Baker would handle hotly debated legislation from the Democratic-led Legislature. But the two bills stand as among the most — if not the most — high-profile in an unprecedented legislative session, ratcheting up the pressure on a governor whose political future remains a mystery.

Baker has yet to say whether he’ll seek a third term in 2022.

“So many people are paying attention to both of these bills. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, which supports both measures. “If Governor Baker wants to position himself as someone who can lead a diverse Commonwealth in a bipartisan way, signing these bills is a real opportunity to do that.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.