House votes to decriminalize marijuana as GOP resists national shift on pot

The measure is not expected to pass into law, and, due to political skittishness, it was only voted on after the November election and more than a year after it emerged from committee. But the House took a stand at a moment of increasing momentum, with voters last month opting to liberalize marijuana laws in five states, including three that President Trump won handily.

The vote was 228-to-164 and marked the first time that either chamber of Congress has voted on the issue of federally decriminalizing cannabis.

WASHINGTON — The House endorsed a landmark retreat in the nation’s decades-long war on drugs Friday, voting to remove marijuana from the federal schedule of controlled substances and provide for the regulation and taxation of legal cannabis sales.

Friday’s vote, however, was largely along party lines, with Democrats voting overwhelmingly to support the federal decriminalization bill and Republicans broadly opposing it.

“We are not rushing to legalize marijuana; the American people have already done that. We are here because Congress has failed to deal with a disastrous war on drugs and do its part for the over 50 million regular marijuana users in every one of your districts,” said Representative Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat, a longtime liberalization advocate. “We need to catch up with the rest of the American people.”

Top Republicans — including the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy of California, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican — made derisive public comments about the bill this week, painting the measure as a frivolous diversion from the task of funding the federal government and delivering a new round of emergency coronavirus aid to Americans.

One headline from McConnell: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, decides to “puff, puff, pass” on emergency coronavirus relief.

“It’s just unbelievable how tone deaf they are to these small businesses and the jobs, the families that are tied to them,” said the House minority whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, in a Fox News Channel interview Thursday, slamming Democratic leaders for holding the vote.

But some are warning that Republicans risk finding themselves out of step with their own voters, who are increasingly embracing the loosening of marijuana restrictions, including outright legalization.

On Election Day in South Dakota, for instance, 54 percent of voters opted to legalize marijuana, while only 36 percent of voters chose the Democratic presidential ticket. In Montana, the 57 percent who voted to legalize marijuana nearly matched the number who voted to reelect Trump. And Mississippi became the first state in the Deep South to legalize medical marijuana use, with 62 percent of voters approving a ballot measure in a state where Trump won 58 percent of the vote.

Fifteen states have now authorized some form of recreational cannabis legalization, while 36 states have approved medical marijuana programs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level would not end the vast majority of cannabis-use prosecutions, which happen in state courts. But it would end troublesome conflicts between state and federal law for those states that have loosened pot restrictions and greatly ease commerce for the multibillion dollar cannabis industry.

Public opinion appears to back up the state electoral trend. In October, Gallup found that 68 percent of Americans said the use of marijuana should be legal, the highest support for marijuana legalization since the polling organization first asked in 1969.

While overwhelming proportions of Democrats and independents supported legalization, Republicans were split: 52 percent said it should not be legal and 48 percent said it should be legal, a figure that is slightly down from recent years.

But that near 50-50 split among Republican voters is not even close to being mirrored in the GOP lawmaker ranks. Only two of 17 Republicans, Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Tom McClintock of California, supported the bill in the House Judiciary Committee.

The prospects of winning Republican support for the House bill were complicated by some of its provisions, such as the establishment of a 5 percent federal excise tax that would in part fund programs for “individuals most adversely impacted by the War on Drugs,” such as job training, legal aid in seeking to expunge marijuana convictions, and mentoring programs.

The bill also provides for the expungement of federal marijuana convictions dating back to 1971 and bars the denial of federal public benefits or security clearances based on marijuana offenses.

That has turned off some libertarian-minded Republicans who might otherwise support eliminating marijuana restrictions. “Tax and spend,” said Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who said he would have considered voting for the bill had Democratic leaders allowed a vote on an amendment to eliminate the tax component.

Gaetz said Friday that he was voting for the bill despite the flaws: “The federal government has lied to the people of this country about marijuana,” he said. “My Republican colleagues today will make a number of arguments against this bill, but those arguments are overwhelmingly losing with the American people.”

Gaetz is among a small group of outspoken Republicans who say it is a matter of political malpractice that the party has not taken a softer line on federal marijuana laws.

“The leadership is sort of stuck,” said Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, referring to the infamous 1937 prohibitionist film “Reefer Madness.” “I always jokingly say ... they were all in the theater watching. And they’re still sort of this belief that marijuana is going to destroy the world somehow.”