Massachusetts Trial Court won’t resume in-person operations until 2021

Courthouses will remain open but Trial Court staff will continue to work from home as much as possible to help limit the number of infected people entering courthouses and potentially passing the coronavirus to others, the court said.

The state Trial Court will extend its reduction of in-person operations that began last month into the new year in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases, according to a statement Friday.

The operational reduction began Nov. 27 and will continue through Jan. 8, according to the statement, meaning that in-person operations will not resume until at least Jan. 11. The Trial Court announced last month that the resumption of jury trials would be delayed until that date because of increasing infection rates across the state.

Legal matters scheduled during that time frame will be handled as virtual proceedings when possible, the court said. Courthouses were shuttered for part of the spring and summer as the pandemic shut down much of the state.

