See how Massachusetts’ COVID-19 risk map has evolved week-by-week

The state releases risk data on a weekly basis , and each map represents data from a two-week period. These maps lay out the data since the Nov. 6 public health report, when the state began evaluating risk using a combination of percent positivity and daily incidence rate per 100,000 people. While these maps represent five weekly public health reports, they represent six weeks of data.

In many parts of the state, including around Springfield, in Worcester County, in the Merrimack Valley, and on the South Coast, coronavirus spread has worsened and test positivity rates have climbed over a period stretching from mid-October to the end of November.

A review of Massachusetts’ weekly public health reports shows increasing town-by-town risk for coronavirus spread across the state, including higher risk levels for communities neighboring existing COVID-19 hot spots.

Multiple towns that were at high risk for COVID-19 at the beginning of the period had neighboring communities move from lower-risk designations into the high-risk category by the end of the period. Cities like Fitchburg, Methuen, and Fall River were among a few high-risk communities in their respective areas as of the state’s Nov. 6 report, but nearly a month later are surrounded by towns in the red.

On Nov. 6, when the state changed its metrics for determining the risk level of COVID-19 transmission, 16 communities were considered high risk, followed by 30 high-risk communities on Nov. 12, 62 on Nov. 19, and 81 the week after. On Dec. 3, 97 communities were in the high-risk category.

While Boston has remained at moderate risk for COVID-19 according to the state’s designation, the city’s positivity rate has slightly increased from 1.12 percent over the period of Oct. 18 to 31, to 1.87 percent over the period of Nov. 15 to 28. and its average rate of positive tests per 100,000 went from 18.4 to 31.7 over the same period.

Explore the state’s recent risk maps here:

The map includes a color-coded ranking system, by town size. Here’s how to track the map:

For towns with under 10,000 people:

Grey (lowest risk): Less than or equal to 10 total cases.

Green (lower risk): Less than or equal to 15 total cases.

Yellow (moderate risk): Less than or equal to 25 total cases.

Red (high risk): More than 25 total cases.

For towns with 10,000-50,000 people

Grey: Less than or equal to 10 total cases.

Green: Less than 10 cases per 100,000 people and more than 10 total cases.

Yellow: 10 or more cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate equal or greater to 5 percent.

Red: 10 or more cases per 100,000 people, and a positivity rate equal or greater to 5 percent.

For towns with more than 50,000 people

Grey: Less than or equal to 15 total cases.

Green: Less than 10 cases per 100,000 people and more than 15 total cases.

Yellow: 10 or more cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate equal or greater to 4 percent.

Red: 10 or more cases per 100,000 people, and a positivity rate equal or greater to 4 percent.

Before it changed its metrics on Nov. 6, the state had evaluated risk solely on the basis of the daily incidence rate, with an exception for communities with fewer than 5 total cases.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.