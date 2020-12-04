What you need to know about Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration

The coronavirus pandemic will transform the traditions long associated with inaugural celebrations. Galas and balls may be canceled entirely. Some events, such as the parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, are expected to occur in a smaller and potentially distant form. Other celebratory components may be virtual, drawing inspiration from the Democratic National Convention’s online event. And people interested in coming to Washington, D.C. for the 59th presidential inauguration will have to navigate coronavirus travel restrictions. Here’s a look at what is known so far.

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is expected to begin his term as the 46th president on Jan. 20, when he is scheduled to be sworn into office amid an inauguration ceremony unlike any other in recent memory.

Q: Who is organizing the ceremony?

A: The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) is responsible for planning the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol on Jan. 20. The theme of the swearing-in ceremony will be “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.”

The six-member committee is led by Senator Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri, and includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California; House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland; and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California.

Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC), formally launched Nov. 30, is responsible for coordinating and funding the inauguration’s opening ceremonies, parades, galas, and balls (if they exist this year). The PIC is led by Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University who served as a special assistant and speechwriter for Biden during four years of his career in the Senate.

Q: Where will Joe Biden be sworn in?

A: Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are slated to be sworn-in during a ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol, according to the JCCIC.

Q: Will President Trump attend the inauguration?

A: Trump has not said whether he’ll attend the ceremony. The president is using the power of his office to try to reverse the results of the election, attacking the integrity of the vote with unfounded conspiracy theories.

Traditionally the outgoing president welcomes his successor to the White House on the morning of the inauguration. President Barack Obama hosted President-elect Donald Trump for tea in 2017 before traveling together to the US Capitol. Biden’s advisers told The Washington Post they are almost certain Trump will not attend Biden’s swearing-in.

The White House has declined to comment on whether Trump will attend. If Trump does not participate, he would be the first president to decline since President Andrew Johnson refused to participate in the inauguration of his successor, Ulysses S. Grant, in 1869, said Jim Bendat, an inaugural historian and author of the book “Democracy’s Big Day.”

Q: Who else may attend the ceremony?

A: It is unclear whether past presidents will attend or fear that the event would be potentially risky to their health because of the coronavirus pandemic. Spokespeople for former presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Obama did not respond to requests for comment, according to The Post’s Matt Viser.

Q: Will there be the traditional events and inaugural balls?

A: It’s unclear what, if any, balls will be held. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center, which for years has hosted inaugural balls, will be unavailable for festivities in January. It has been transformed into an emergency field hospital in preparation for a surge in coronavirus cases.

Q: Will there be a parade?

A: Washington has repaved Pennsylvania Avenue in preparation for the traditional parade. No plans have been publicly announced yet.

The Biden team has discussed organizing a parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House to discourage a large gathering of supporters on the Mall.

The city has said it is preparing for the parade to occur in some form but is waiting for direction from the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Q: How can a member of the public attend?

A: Some members of Congress have created forms for their constituents to apply for tickets to the inauguration, but it’s not clear how many, if any, tickets will be given to congressional offices for the public. In 2017, the JCCIC distributed nearly 250,000 tickets to congressional offices in early January. The PIC handles ticketing for parades, balls and galas. In the past, members of the public without tickets have been able to access certain areas of the Mall to watch the ceremony and related events.

Q: What restrictions are in place for people planning to visit Washington for the ceremony?

A: If you’re planning on traveling to D.C. for the inauguration, the District’s rules require that you get a negative coronavirus test before coming to Washington. If you’re staying longer than three days, D.C. rules say that you must receive another coronavirus test in the city.