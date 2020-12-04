For even loyal appointees like Barr, Trump learns his attack on the law has limits

This week, Trump’s attempts to overstep the legal limits of his power fell short — in part because the lawyers he sought to enlist in that effort have chosen their duty over his political ambitions. From Trump’s usually sycophantic attorney general declining to back his false claims to the three Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices voicing skepticism at his administration’s actions, Trump is learning that the loyalty test he thought he could impose on his appointees in fact provides him no protection against the rule of law or the consequences of his own administration’s failings.

Tuesday, Trump finally found even Attorney General Bill Barr’s line in the sand.

Barr has, up until now, been one of Trump’s most dutiful soldiers in wars he wages against his political enemies, both real and imagined. From Barr’s misleading characterization of the Mueller report before it was released, to his willingness to intervene in legal matters to help Trump’s allies, to the improper Justice Department involvement in Trump’s civil claims that have nothing to do with the president’s official duties, Barr has proved that Trump’s infamous plea to have a cutthroat legal consigliere at Main Justice has been answered.

Of course, in normal times, any one of those actions would more than warrant Barr losing his job.

But the one thing Barr wouldn’t do is cosign Trump’s fantastical claim of systemic fraud in the nation’s election systems or Trump’s lies that fraud cost him the election, let alone vow any Justice Department action. And that is what has reportedly pushed Trump to consider ousting him.

“The DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” Barr said Tuesday.

It is just the latest example of Trump’s appointees opting not to act as rubber stamps for his every political whim. Earlier in the week, the justices of the Supreme Court, including Trump’s most recent appointee, Amy Coney Barrett, seemed ready to halt another of Trump’s political gambits: trying to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count in order to bolster Republicans power in Congress and the Electoral College.

Barrett — whose swift preelection confirmation was seen as a boon for Trump, since challenges to several administration policies are on the court’s docket ― seemed far from impressed by the administration’s case at Monday’s oral argument. Trump officials had a high legal bar to clear, claiming that the president has the authority to discount unauthorized immigrants as a category, despite the Constitution’s own clear language that apportionment must be based on an a count of “the whole number of persons in each State.”

“A lot of the historical evidence and longstanding practice really cuts against your position,” Barrett told Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall, who argued in favor of Trump’s position. She also got Wall to concede that unauthorized immigrants “have never been excluded as a category from the census.”

Barrett wasn’t the only Trump appointee who questioned Trump’s ability to block unauthorized immigrants from being counted. Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out the “forceful constitutional and statutory arguments” against the administration’s case.

When Justice Neil Gorsuch asked if the administration even had the ability to identify all unauthorized immigrants to be excluded from the count, Wall admitted that, outside of the tens of thousands of people currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention, it probably couldn’t. That number is but a tiny fraction of the estimated more than 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the country.

“It’s speculative whether there’s going to be any effect on the apportionment,” Gorsuch noted, suggesting that the case may get dropped on procedural grounds. In a nutshell, the Trump administration’s own ineptitude in carrying out the policy may be its undoing.

It’s not the first time the administration’s ham-handedness put it on course to a high court defeat. When it sought to add a citizenship question to the census form — a move critics derided as an attempt to skew census numbers by deterring immigrants and their families from participating — it should have been a relatively easy feat.

After all, federal law makes it fairly clear that the government can add whatever questions administration officials wish to be added — all they have to do is give a reason. Virtually any reason.

What they can’t do, according to the Administrative Procedure Act, is give a reason that is a lie. And, the Supreme Court ruled, that is exactly what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross did when he claimed that the question was meant to help enforce the Voting Rights Act.

“Altogether, the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the secretary gave for his decision,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion ruling against them.

Trump ran afoul of that same law when he attempted to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Again, the law generally gives a president broad leeway to take executive action. But Trump didn’t follow the rules, and then too, the Supreme Court stepped in his way.

Trump cannot fire justices in the waning days of his administration the way he can fire Barr. But even if he does fire Barr, there will still be the rule of law. And it will still remain a formidable opponent, no matter how hard Trump fights it.

Kimberly Atkins can be reached at kimberly.atkins@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KimberlyEAtkins.