Our democracy survived a close call — cut Biden some slack

Joan Vennochi’s column “Keep the Biden honeymoon phase short” (Opinion, Dec. 1) deserves some scrutiny of its own. Sure, Rahm Emanuel is not my pick for a Cabinet position, for the very reasons Vennochi cites. But for the media to chronicle all the other concerns raised by what we imagine are well-meaning proponents from the left is not journalistic courage; rather, it is just more evidence of the Democratic reflex to form a circular firing squad in the face of victory.
Saying that President-elect Joe Biden’s pandemic response “needs an ongoing reality check — just like Trump’s promise to build a wall at Mexico’s expense” is offensive to those of us who believe American democracy just survived its closest brush with extinction with the rejection of Donald Trump.
Advertisement
Tom Stacey
Milford