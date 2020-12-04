Our democracy survived a close call — cut Biden some slack

Joan Vennochi’s column “Keep the Biden honeymoon phase short” (Opinion, Dec. 1) deserves some scrutiny of its own. Sure, Rahm Emanuel is not my pick for a Cabinet position, for the very reasons Vennochi cites. But for the media to chronicle all the other concerns raised by what we imagine are well-meaning proponents from the left is not journalistic courage; rather, it is just more evidence of the Democratic reflex to form a circular firing squad in the face of victory.

Saying that President-elect Joe Biden’s pandemic response “needs an ongoing reality check — just like Trump’s promise to build a wall at Mexico’s expense” is offensive to those of us who believe American democracy just survived its closest brush with extinction with the rejection of Donald Trump.