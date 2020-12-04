2020 holiday gift guide

Global meets glitter in these ornaments handwoven from sisal and sweet grass by a cooperative of women in remote regions of Rwanda. From $12 at Abroad Modern, 260 Concord Ave., Cambridge, 617-945-1237‬, abroadmodern.com

This sea salt sampler includes classic sea salt and four seasonal blends hand-harvested from Duxbury Bay. $42, by appointment at Duxbury Saltworks, 403 Washington St., Duxbury, 781-257-6044, duxburysaltworks.com

Paint pottery at home with this local ceramicist’s workshop kit. Then send it back to the studio to be glazed, fired, and finished. From $150, 617-422-0787, jillrosenwald.com

Gather ‘round the fire pit with a Maine-made Oh Yeah Comfy chair. Come summer, bring it to the beach; it folds flat. $425 at mainecasual.com

Make your way from the Mount Auburn Cemetery to MIT in Monopoly: Cambridge Edition. $39.99 at Magic Beans, 361 Huron Ave., Cambridge, 617-300-0171‬, mbeans.com

Bedeck the dining table with a holiday bundle of place mats, napkins, and cocktail napkins featuring festive, hand-painted patterns. $118 at pepper-home.com

Matchboxes adorned with original artwork by Boston’s favorite design duo are a hot hostess gift or stocking stuffer. $20 for four boxes of wooden matches at Patch NYC, 46 Waltham St., Courtyard 2, Boston, 617-426-0592‬, patchnyc.com

Sarah Madeira Day’s evocative landscapes infuse calm. This framed print is titled “Marsh.” $65 at Spaces by Nicki Bongiorno, 184 Port Road, Kennebunk, Maine, 207-967-0040, spacesnb.com

Cape Cod distillery South Hollow Spirits just released Amaro Marino, an herbal liqueur with notes of chartreuse and pine, complete with sea kelp. $27.99 at Truro Vineyards of Cape Cod, 11 Shore Road, North Truro, 508-487-6200, trurovineyardsofcapecod.com Note: Ships in Massachusetts only.