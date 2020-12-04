Home of the Week: : Want to get away? In Arlington, a Victorian with room for solitude

Year built Circa 1900

Square feet 3,773

Bedrooms 6

Baths 3 full, 1 half

Water/sewer Public

Taxes $16,487 (2020)

Some people like to name their homes, and an inelegant nickname for this revitalized Shingle-style Victorian could be “Room For All.” Built in 1900, this home boasts six bedrooms and cozy nooks and crannies.

From the sidewalk, this turreted home in the Jason Heights neighborhood beckons with columns supporting a wraparound covered porch that town records say is some 400 square feet in size.

The front door opens into an anteroom and then into a foyer with a grand central staircase featuring black treads, white risers, and columns topped with intricate molding. This entire floor is ready for hosting guests post-pandemic — and for people who need a spot to get away during COVID-19. One particular place of solitude is in the foyer, a cozy spot with leaded windows, shelving, and bench seats.

The foyer also offers access to a half bath with a pedestal sink, as well as a sunny living room with a bay lined with windows. The living room, accessed via pocket doors, boasts quartersawn oak flooring, a remote-controled gas fireplace, crown molding, and pocket doors to the dining room.

The dining room features a wood-burning fireplace (the owners have never used it), a window seat, and a double-drum shade light. And in sharp contrast to the light-colored walls and white framing, the fireplace mantel and surround have a natural finish.

A butler’s pantry with a sink, recessed lighting, and the original glass-front cabinets and a laundry area with counter space and a stacked washer and dryer connect the dining room and kitchen.

Natural light pours into the updated kitchen, thanks to two banks of windows, including Palladians over the main counter. The counters are Silestone, the white cabinets are custom-built, and the backsplash is a white subway tile with a matte finish. The appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove. The island comes with a small sink and seating for four.

A 156-square-foot family room completes this floor. It offers crown molding, a chair rail, a light with a double-drum shade, and a pair of sconces to frame a television. Worth noting: The home was ahead of its time; it has a sink to wash your hands in a first-floor hallway.

The second floor holds four bedrooms, an office with access to a porch in the front of the house, and two full baths. The owner’s bedroom (196 square feet) is in the rear of the home and includes an expansive 9-by-12-foot walk-in closet, a stunning leaded-glass window, and a wood-burning fireplace (not used by the owner) with a tile surround. It shares a shower-only bath with another bedroom. The flooring in the bath is a light-colored stone, the shower surround is a white square tile, and the sink is a white porcelain pedestal.

The connecting bedroom is the second largest on the floor, at 168 square feet. The second full bath offers a tub/shower combination, a white ceramic tile floor, and a wooden vanity topped with a porcelain trough sink.

The third floor houses the fifth bedroom, a 25-by-17-foot space that could easily become the owner’s aerie, and the final bedroom, which could serve as an office. The flooring is the original fir stained a coffee color. A sitting area sits under skylights. The bath offers a tub/shower combination.

The house was brought into lead compliance in 1996, and some windows need repairs. The electrical system includes knob-and-tube wiring. The basement is unfinished, and the two-car garage is freestanding on the 0.29-acre lot. Access to thebackyard is via a rear staircase off the front porch or from the front yard or driveway.

Nellie Aikenhead of Aikenhead Real Estate in Arlington has the listing. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

