Cam Newton acknowledges that he’s still on ‘a learning curve’ with Patriots offense

Asked how he has dealt with adversity this season and his ongoing process of learning the Patriots offense, Newton revealed his daily motivation.

With a blast of bitter weather on New England’s doorstep, it was only appropriate that Cam Newton would drop a “Game of Thrones” reference during his video chat with reporters Friday.

“Honestly, I think what drives me is knowing that I have yet to play my best football,” he said. “Do I know certain things? Yes. Do you know how people are going to play you? No.

“And this game, I have always said it, it comes down to reacting, and when that play is called — when Josh [McDaniels] gives the play call — that 40 seconds that you have to call the play, it really comes down to how do you react faster than the defense to executing?

“Have I done it consistently? Not to my liking, but I am getting there. It’s just a learning curve.”

Newton then shed light on what it’s been like to work with McDaniels.

“It’s just learning each and every day,” said Newton. “In the famous words of a quote from ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘You know nothing, Jon Snow.’ That’s been my mentality each and every day.

“Just try and stay open-minded and learn as much as I possibly can, because it may be some things and I understand how Josh works and it is so unbelievable to work with him because he makes so much in-game adjustments that you have to always to stay on your P’s and Q’s because you will always say, ‘We went over that one time this week, Coach. You can’t call that.’

“That’s not how Josh works. He’s all about reacting to however the defense — whatever the defense gives, and you have to be ready to go and execute at a high level.”

The Patriots are 5-5 when Newton starts, and he is coming off a tough statistical outing against the Cardinals (9 of 18 for 84 yards), though he did lead a game-winning drive — the only stat, Newton has repeatedly said, that matters to him.

Newton was listed as limited at Friday’s practice and questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles because of an abdomen injury, though judging from his demeanor, he’ll be ready to go.

Though he continues to expand his understanding of McDaniels’s offense, Newton did acknowledge that he has mastered certain elements under the guidance and Bill Belichick, McDaniels, and quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch.

“I think that is my [character] that each and every day I know that I have yet to play my best football,” he said, “and I am getting more and more comfortable all under the graces of obviously ‘Dollar Bill,’ ‘Mickey D’s’, and ‘Coach Jedi.’ ”

***

This is homecoming weekend for Adrian Phillips, who played his first six seasons with the Chargers, including the last three in Los Angeles before signing with New England as a free agent in March.

Phillips has made a huge impact, playing a hybrid safety/linebacker role and leading the Patriots with 70 total tackles, including 46 solos, and adding a pair of interceptions.

He has helped fill a void left by Patrick Chung’s opt-out, and the one he created in Los Angeles has yet to be answered.

Advertisement

“Adrian is a really good football player; we miss him dearly,” said Chargers coach Anthony Lynn. “It didn’t surprise me at all that he would go somewhere and start and help a football team out. His intangibles are just as good as his leadership and talent.”

At 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds, Phillips is a bit undersized for a linebacker, but his instincts, tackling technique, and fearlessness have more than made up for it.

“Well, he’s a young man with a lot of versatility,” said Lynn. “You can use him in a lot of different ways and put him in a lot of different positions and he’s going to figure it out.

“You never want to lose a player like Adrian. Happy that he’s doing well.”

***

For the second straight practice, the Patriots had full attendance.

Nobody has been ruled out for the game, though 11 other players were classified as questionable, like Newton. The list: linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), defensive tackles Adam Butler (shoulder) and Byron Cowart (back), safety Kyle Dugger (toe), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), guard Shaq Mason (calf), fullback Jakob Johnson (knee), running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps), kicker Nick Folk (back), cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip), and specialist Matthew Slater (knee).





