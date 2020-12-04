Celtics 2020-21 schedule: See dates, times, and TV information for first half of season

Teams will face each opponent in their conference three times (42 games per team) and each opponent in the other conference twice (30 games per team).

The league’s goal is to play 72 games. The second half of the schedule, spanning March 11 through May 16, will be released at a later date.

The NBA released the schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 regular season Friday, which covers games from the start of the season on Dec. 22 to March 4, right ahead of the all-star break.

The Celtics will open the season by hosting two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on TNT.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will come to Boston for a Christmas matchup with the Celtics. That game will be at 5 p.m. and air on ABC.

Eight of Boston’s 16 games in January will be against playoff teams from the previous season, including a pair of games with the Heat (Jan. 6 at Miami, Jan. 10 at TD Garden) in a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics will also travel to Tampa to play the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 4 for what will be the first matchup since the two teams went seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. Toronto is playing out the 2020-21 season in Florida after Canada said it would not allow cross-border travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers will be in town on Saturday, Jan. 30 for a prime-time matchup at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Celtics will travel to New Orleans to face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

NBC Sports Boston is scheduled to broadcast 32 games in the first half of the 2020-21 regular season.

Here is the schedule for the first half of the season.

December

23 vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

25 vs. Nets, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

27 at Pacers, 8 p.m.

29 at Pacers, 7 p.m.

30 vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m.

January

1 at Pistons, 7 p.m.

3 at Pistons, 3 p.m. (NBATV)

4 at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

6 at Heat, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

8 vs. Wizards, 7:30 p.m.

10 vs. Heat, 7 p.m.

12 at Bulls, 8 p.m.

13 vs. Magic, 7:30 p.m.

15 vs. Magic, 7:30 p.m.

17 vs. Knicks, 1 p.m. (NBA TV)

20 at 76ers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

22 at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

24 vs. Cavaliers, 4 p.m.

25 at Bulls, 8 p.m.

27 at Spurs, 8:30 p.m.

30 vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

February

2 at Warriors, 10 p.m. (TNT)

3 at Kings, 10 p.m.

5 at Clippers, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

7 at Suns, 2 p.m. (NBA TV)

9 at Jazz, 10 p.m. (TNT)

12 vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

14 vs Pistons, 6 p.m.

16 vs. Nuggets, 7 p.m.

17 vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

19 vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

21 at Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

23 at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

24 at Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

26 vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

28 vs. Wizards, 7 p.m.

March

2 vs. Clippers, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

4 vs. Raptors, 7 p.m. (TNT)













