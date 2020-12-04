Former Herald sportswriter and Fenway official scorer Mike Shalin dies at 66

Mike Shalin, a gregarious fixture at Fenway Park first as a baseball writer and then as the Red Sox’ official scorer, has died at age 66. He had been battling brain cancer for several months.

Shalin covered the Yankees for the New York Post and then the Red Sox for the Boston Herald from 1980-2005. Since leaving the Herald, he had been the official scorer at Fenway Park.

A passionate baseball fan with a sharp sense of humor, he was a popular and welcoming figure in the Fenway press box.