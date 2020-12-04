Needham’s Stephen Hauschka retires after parts of 13 seasons as an NFL kicker

“I started kicking a soccer ball at 3, switched to footballs at 19 and now at 35 I’m making the decision to hang up the cleats,” the longtime pro wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing journey playing professional football the last 12+ years and when I reflect I feel grateful for all of it, the highs and the lows. It’s shaped me and my family and made us stronger and more resilient, more loving and understanding.”

Stephen Hauschka, a three-sport athlete at Needham High who spent 13 years as a kicker in the National Football League despite football not being one of those three sports, announced his retirement on Friday.

Hauschka won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, the second of six seasons he’d spend in the Pacific Northwest and the best of his career. He hit 33 of 35 field goals (94.3 percent) in the regular season, then all eight of his tries in the playoffs. Hauschka retires having made his 85.2 percent of his field goals in the regular season, including an NFL-record run of 13 straight from 50 yards of more from 2014-17.

A soccer player with the Rockets, Hauschka hoped to walk on to the Division 3 team at Middlebury College in 2003, but only made the junior varsity. Convinced by a football-playing roommate to try kicking, Hauschka eventually walked on the football team as a sophomore. He took to kicking and punting — Hauschka credited kicking coach Steve Wolf in his retirement announcement for “for teaching me how to kick and for helping me reach my potential” — and after those three seasons moved on to Division 1 North Carolina State, where he spent his final year of eligibility as the starter.

That’s also where his name was first misspelled as “Steven.” It wasn’t until 2016, nine seasons into his NFL career, he bothered to note it was incorrect.

A finalist for the Lou Groza Award at NC State, given annually to the best collegiate placekicker, the Minnesota Vikings signed Hauschka as an undrafted free agent in 2008. Cut in preseason, Baltimore signed him, and his career began with a 54-yard field goal at Houston on Nov. 9, 2008.

He played two seasons with the Ravens, moving on to Denver (2010), Seattle (2011-16), Buffalo (2017-19), and Jacksonville, who signed him in late September and with whom he missed a pair of kicks on Oct. 11 before being released.