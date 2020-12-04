NFL further limits player access to team facilities

Quarterback Robert Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve by the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Trace McSorley as the backup when Lamar Jackson comes off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Griffin started Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hurt his hamstring in the second quarter. He remained in the game until the injury became too much to bear and was replaced by McSorley in the fourth quarter of a 19-14 loss. Griffin must miss at least three games. The Ravens activated four players off the COVID-19 list on Friday, but Jackson wasn’t one of them. The reigning NFL MVP tested positive last Thursday, but the Ravens hope he will be back in time to play against Dallas on Tuesday night. McSorley has seen limited time as a third-stringer since being drafted out of Penn State in 2019. He threw his first TD pass in the NFL against Pittsburgh.

The NFL is further limiting player access to team facilities as it attempts to enhance safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a memo sent to the 32 franchises Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league ordered, beginning Monday, that all teams playing on a Sunday must close those facilities the next two days. Only players needing medical attention for injuries or in rehab programs may enter the team complex. Coaches can access the facility but must work in their own offices and can’t conduct meetings except virtually. Teams playing on Monday nights can next have players in their facilities on Thursday, and teams with Thursday night games must close the complex to players until Sunday. Such arrangements were agreed to by the players’ union. USA Today first reported the memo being sent to the clubs.





Broncos’ Harris recovered from COVID

Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris came off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week along with Denver’s three healthy quarterbacks who were quarantined last weekend for exposure to the coronavirus. Coach Vic Fangio said that barring any setbacks, Harris will return to action Sunday night at Kansas City but will be part of a rotation because he’s still regaining his stamina. “There’s no way I’m ready to play 60, 70, 80 snaps because that’s impossible, I’ve been out four weeks,” Harris said. Harris was initially sidelined for COVID-19 exposure (to family members who contracted the virus) and he spent a week isolated in a hotel to keep him and his teammates safe. Harris said it was hard being away from his sick family, particularly because his wife’s pregnancy prevented her from taking some of the recommended drug treatments. Harris missed three more games while recovering at home … The New York Jets placed left guard Alex Lewis on the non-football injury list. Lewis had already been ruled out for the team’s game Sunday against Las Vegas for what coach Adam Gase called “an organizational decision.” Lewis is dealing with some off-field issues, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly discussed details of the situation due to privacy issues … Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati because of a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week’s victory over the Jets. Tagovailoa has been limited in practice since hurting the thumb on his throwing hand during a workout Nov. 25. Running back Matt Breida was placed on the reserve-COVID 19 list, causing further uncertainty at a position hard hit by injuries … The Las Vegas Raiders will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram for this week’s game against the winless New York Jets. Coach Jon Gruden said that the two won’t make the trip to New York because of Jacobs’s injured ankle and Abram’s injured knee … Julio Jones returned to practice as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for the Atlanta Falcons’ game against the New Orleans Saints … Tennessee wide receiver Adam Humphries has been cleared from concussion protocol after missing four games and should be available Sunday against the Browns … Cleveland’s Myles Garrett was activated from the COVID list Tuesday, returned to practice the past two days, and despite some stiffness on his first day back on the field, he’s ready to play Sunday when the Browns (8-3) continue their playoff push against the Titans (8-3). “Kicked my butt,” the Browns star said Friday. “Now I’m back.” Speaking for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 last month and missing Cleveland’s past two games, Garrett said he experienced moderate symptoms while sick and that he worried about long-term health issues. “I lost my smell for almost two weeks, had the body aches, headaches, my eyes were hurting, coughing, sneezing, fever,” he said. ’'I was in pain.”

