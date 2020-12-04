No. 2-ranked Boston College men’s hockey blanks Providence

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc throughout college football, the Southeastern Conference announced schedule changes for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, including Vanderbilt’s game at No. 11 Georgia that could not be played as scheduled Saturday due to the Commodores’ coronavirus concerns. The game was moved to Dec. 19. The Vanderbilt-Tennessee game originally scheduled for last weekend will take place Dec. 12, as will Georgia at Missouri, originally slated for Nov. 14; LSU at Florida, from Oct. 17; Auburn at Mississippi State, from Nov. 14; Mississippi at Texas A&M, from Nov. 21; and Alabama at Arkansas, from Dec. 5. The schedule for Dec. 19, the same day as the SEC championship game, now includes Texas A&M at Tennessee, from Nov. 14 as well as Ole Miss at LSU and Missouri at Mississippi State in games originally slated for this Saturday. Vanderbilt-Georgia and Texas A&M-Tennessee would not be played if Georgia or A&M qualify for the title game.

The second-ranked Boston College men’s hockey team got a goal in each period Friday night for a 3-0 win over No. 12 Providence at Conte Forum. Trevor Kuntar opened the scoring for the Eagles (3-0-0, 1-0-0 Hockey East) with 21 seconds remaining in the first period. Nikita Nesterenko made it 2-0 at 7:36 of the second. Mike Hardman added the finishing touch with an empty-netter with 11 seconds left in the contest. It was the first goal of the season for all three players. Spencer Knight earned the shutout with a 30-save performance, while Gabe Mollot-Hill stopped 24 shots in the Friars’ season opener … Jesse Compher and Julia Nearis scored and Corinne Schroeder made 18 saves as the No. 8-ranked BU women’s hockey team opened its season with a 2-1 win at UNH (0-3-0) … Kelly Brown and Natalie Tulchisnky scored twice each as No. 10 BC (3-2-0, 3-0-0 Hockey East) skated to a 5-2 victory at UConn (0-2-1, 0-1-0).

BASEBALL

Rangers hire ex-pitcher Young as GM

The Texas Rangers named Chris Young executive vice president and general manager, bringing the Major League Baseball executive home to work under president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. Young pitched 13 seasons in the majors, the first two with the Rangers after playing baseball and basketball at Princeton. The Dallas native had been with MLB since May 2018. Young was the senior vice president in charge of on-field operations and the umpires with MLB. He worked closely with the Rangers on baseball issues related to construction of Globe Life Field, which opened this past season, and oversaw on-field operations for three rounds of neutral-site playoffs in Arlington this fall … Major League Baseball and all 30 of its teams are suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suit, filed in October in California Superior Court in Alameda County, says AIG, Factory Mutual, and Interstate Fire and Casualty Company have refused to pay claims despite the league’s “all-risk” policy purchases.

GOLF

Grillo takes three-shot lead in Mexico

Emiliano Grillo birdied half of the holes on his way to an 8-under-par 63 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. The second round was delayed by heavy rain in the morning and was not completed before darkness set in. For Grillo, who was at 12-under 130 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, it will be only the fifth time in 136 starts on the PGA Tour that he has a share of the lead after any round. Tony Finau (66) one-putted six straight holes in the middle of his round to reach 9 under along with Tom Hoge (67) … Jessica Korda shot her second straight 2-under 69 to share the lead in the Volunteers of America Classic with Anna Nordqvist and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh at The Colony, Texas. Nordqvist closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th for a 68, while Noh, the 2018 US Girls’ Junior winner, had the best round of the week with a 66. She had six birdies — four in a row on Nos. 17-2 — and a bogey. Lindsey Weaver (68) was a stroke behind the leaders … Jamie Donaldson shares the lead after two rounds at the South African Open after a 9-under 63, one shot off the course record in Sun City. The Welshman made 10 birdies at Gary Player Country Club and only a bogey on the par-4 No. 4 prevented him from equaling Lee Westwood’s course record from 2011. Donaldson joined South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout (67), who missed a close-range birdie putt on No. 18, at the top of the leaderboard at 10 under overall … Andy Sullivan shot a 4-under 68 and will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Golf in Dubai Championship after making five birdies to go 21 under overall after three rounds at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. Matt Wallace (67) is in second place.

SOCCER

2021 season for US men’s team taking shape

The United States men’s soccer team will start a revised and compacted World Cup qualifying schedule with a match in early September that could be at Trinidad and Tobago. Qualifying was to have began for the Americans this past September but was delayed due to the pandemic. Under the revised schedule, the US will play three matches each in the September and October 2021 international fixture windows and three apiece in January and March 2022. The Americans will play two in November 2021. Next year’s US schedule also is likely to include a home exhibition with mostly MLS players in January and two March exhibitions, probably in Europe. The CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras, delayed for a year, will be played between May 31 and June 8, as will the final against Mexico or Honduras. The US also plays the first round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, starting from July 2 to 4 … Italian club Napoli renamed its stadium from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in honor of former captain Diego Maradona, who died last week in his native Argentina at age 60.

MISCELLANY

Russell impresses in debut

Making his Formula One debut, George Russell, given his chance with Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19, set the fastest times in both practice sessions for Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen in both sessions in Bahrain. Hamilton, who has already clinched the season-long Formula One championship, is self-isolating for 10 days and could also miss the final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend … Billy Joe Saunders (30-0), in his first fight in a year, retained his WBO super middleweight title against fellow Englishman Martin Murray (39-6-1) after a unanimous points win at London’s Wembley Arena … Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy was given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities between 2015 and 2019, the Tennis Integrity Unit said.

