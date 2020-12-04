Red Sox, Rockies trade minor leaguers

Koss, 22, was taken by the Rockies in the 12th round of the 2019 draft as a player with solid defensive skills – including the ability to play shortstop – and good baseball instincts but with questions about whether he’d hit enough to reach the big leagues. However, after a solid junior year at the University of California Irvine, he had a standout professional debut for the Grand Junction (Colo.) Rockies in the Pioneer League, a short-season league that tends to see big offensive numbers.

The Sox sent 23-year-old Yoan Aybar, who was signed by the organization as an outfielder in 2013, but whose offensive struggles resulted in a move to the mound in 2018, in exchange for versatile infielder Christian Koss.

In a swap of minor leaguers, the Red Sox sent a hard-throwing lefthander to the Rockies in exchange for an infielder who had a head-turning pro debut in 2019.

Koss hit .332/.447/.605 with 11 homers for Grand Junction, walking nearly as many times (35) as he struck out (43) while ranking in the league’s top 10 in average, OBP, slugging, and homers and playing third, short, and second. His versatility and feel for the barrel as a righthanded hitter – with some room to fill out physically – suggest a potential big league utility infielder.

Aybar shows standout velocity for a lefthander, having worked in the mid- and upper-90s in 2018-19. On some days, his fastball/slider combination looked capable of retiring big league hitters. On others, he looked ill-equipped to handle A-ball lineups. He had a 4.61 ERA with 11.1 strikeouts but 6.5 walks per nine innings with Single A Greenville in 2019

Still, his elite velocity and lefthandedness convinced the Sox to add him to the 40-man roster last winter rather than risk losing him to the Rule 5 draft. However, his distance from the big leagues resulted in the Sox not inviting him to their alternate training site in Pawtucket, making Aybar the only member of the 40-man roster not to spend time in Boston or Pawtucket this year.

He’s athletic enough that it’s possible his delivery could click and allow him to emerge as a big league middle reliever, making him a worthwhile gamble for the Rockies. There are enough questions about whether he’ll develop into a big league-ready pitcher before exhausting his options that Aybar seemed a likely candidate to be removed from the Red Sox’ 40-man roster this winter, with the Sox likely to add at least one outfielder, multiple starting pitchers, and a second baseman.

The Red Sox have 39 players on the 40-man roster.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.