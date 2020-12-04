Scouting the Columbus Crew, the Revolution’s foe in Sunday’s Eastern final

“I don’t know what I expect to see against Columbus,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena. “Obviously, it’s the last step in getting our team to MLS Cup, so look forward to the game. We know it’s going to be a difficult match. Hopefully, we’re positioned to play well.”

This is their first meeting of the season, but the Revolution have dropped five consecutive matches against Columbus, with their last win coming in 2014.

Making their first appearance in an Eastern Conference final since 2014, the Revolution (11-7-8) will take on the host Columbus Crew (14-6-5) Sunday afternoon (ABC, 3 p.m.) with a trip to the MLS Cup final on the line.

Here are four things to know about the Columbus Crew:

The path

Despite dealing with injuries to star players Lucas Zelarayan and Darlington Nagbe, Columbus went 12-6-5 during the regular season and finished third in the Eastern Conference. The Crew rebounded from a 1-0 deficit against the New York Red Bulls in their quarterfinal matchup and won, 3-2, behind goals from Nagbe, Gyasi Zardes, and Pedros Santos.

In their Eastern semifinal match against Nashville, the Crew escaped with a 2-0 win in extra time, using stifling defense to control play.

Columbus coach Caleb Porter noted that his team’s trajectory is similar to the Revolution’s: Both sides missed key players (Carlos Gil and Gustavo Bou for New England) during the regular season but are playing their best soccer at the right time.

“Bruce always knew those guys were going to be back in, like I knew Lucas and Darlington were going to be back in,” said Porter. “In some ways, it almost sets up the perfect way to get your team to peak.

“I knew the same thing with Lucas and Darlington, so I didn’t worry when they were out. I just knew we needed to grind through, and then having those guys back in, you have to peak at the right time. If you peak too early or too late, you’re not going to do it.”

Crew coach Caleb Porter is looking for playoff win No. 3 Sunday. Emilee Chinn/Getty

Designated players

Like the Revolution, the Crew have a dangerous trio of designated players in Zardes, Santos, and Zelarayan, who account for the majority of the team’s offensive output.

Zardes netted 12 goals during the regular season, which tied for the second most in MLS. The 29-year-old forward has followed up his breakout season with a goal in each of the Crew’s two playoff victories.

Santos also has scored in both playoff matches, and his eight assists during the regular season ranked eighth in MLS.

Zelarayan, the MLS Newcomer of the Year, has recorded six goals and four assists in 16 games.

The Crew won 9 of 14 matches this season with Zardes, Santos, Zelarayan, and Nagbe in the lineup together, a pace that would have won them the Supporters Shield if sustained over a full season.

COVID-19 complications

Since Nov. 22, eight Crew players have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven of those players tested positive prior to the semifinal match against Nashville and were forced to sit out. An eighth positive was reported Monday.

The Crew didn’t practice Wednesday out of caution; however, Porter said Thursday that all eight players showed no symptoms and are recovering well with guidance from the team’s medical staff. He added that a few of those players may return to practice Friday or Saturday and could suit up Sunday.

The Crew also announced this week that 1,500 fans will be allowed to attend the Eastern Conference final at Mapfre Stadium.

Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room went 9-3-5 with seven shutouts in the regular season. Cole Burston/Associated Press

Postseason experience

The Crew have a number of veteran players who have won titles either in MLS or overseas.

Nagbe won the MLS Cup with Atlanta in 2018 and Portland in 2015 on a team coached by Porter.

Zardes scored the opening goal in the 2014 MLS Cup final against the Revolution, helping the Arena-led Galaxy capture the title.

Zelarayan is a three-time Liga MX champion with Tigres UANL, and goalkeeper Eloy Room has won two trophies with different clubs in the Netherlands.

Arena said he respects Porter and the culture he has built in Columbus.





“We’re very friendly,” said Arena. “I actually called him the other day and he returned the call. He’s done a real good job. I certainly respect all he’s done in his different positions over the years. He’s a good coach, and he’s a good person.”



