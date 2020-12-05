US COVID-19 vaccinations may start Friday, an FDA adviser says

Vaccinations in the U.S. could begin as early as Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration set to vote on emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer Inc./BioNtech SE shot the day before, James Hildreth, a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, told NBC News.
The panel is scheduled to vote on the matter after reviewing the vaccine’s data at a meeting on Thursday.
“If the FDA Commissioner decides to issue approval, the EUA, on that day when the vote is taken, as early as Friday of next week we could see vaccinations happening across the country,” Hildreth said on NBC’s “Weekend Today.”
Advertisement