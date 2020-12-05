Boston police report patient briefly barricaded inside Brigham and Women’s Hospital Saturday morning

Police were called about the incident at 10:51 a.m. and officers went to the hospital’s location at 75 Francis St., Tavares said.

No one was injured during the incident, and there was no report of an arrest, Officer Kim Tavares said in a phone interview.

A patient at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston briefly self-barricaded inside a room Saturday morning, according to a Boston police spokeswoman.

Few details were available early Saturday afternoon, but police did not require the assistance of specialized units who came to the scene, she said. Police had cleared the scene before noontime.

Representatives for Brigham and Women’s Hospital did not immediately respond with comment on the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

