Commuter rail train strikes car in Beverly

A commuter rail train struck a car that may have stalled on tracks at a railroad crossing in Beverly Saturday night, officials said.

The vehicle was empty at the time and there were no injuries, Deputy Fire Chief Chris Halloran said.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a rail road crossing near a Dairy Queen on Cabot Street. The train had left North Station at 7:15 p.m. It was delayed by about an hour-and-a-half due to the crash, the MBTA commuter rail tweeted.