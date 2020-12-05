Commuter rail train strikes car in Beverly

A commuter rail train struck a car that may have stalled on tracks at a railroad crossing in Beverly Saturday night, officials said.
The vehicle was empty at the time and there were no injuries, Deputy Fire Chief Chris Halloran said.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a rail road crossing near a Dairy Queen on Cabot Street. The train had left North Station at 7:15 p.m. It was delayed by about an hour-and-a-half due to the crash, the MBTA commuter rail tweeted.
Other trains were also running behind on the Newburyport line.
The 9 p.m. train from Newburyport to North Station was expected to be delayed about one hour, the commuter rail said on Twitter.
The incident remains under investigation by Transit Police, Halloran said.
No further information was immediately available.
Update: Newburyport Line Train 1159 (7:15 pm from North Station) is now operating about 1 hour 30 minutes behind schedule between Beverly Depot and Newburyport after striking an empty vehicle in the right of way.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 6, 2020
