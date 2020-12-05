Many families seeking Globe Santa help have long-term problems

“The past couple of years have been especially difficult for my family,” a mother of three from a community northwest of Boston wrote in her letter seeking help.

For many families seeking holiday help from Globe Santa the reasons for their need are long term, extending beyond this year and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 65 years, Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. Please consider giving in this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help, either by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org.

“My husband was in a car accident that injured his spinal cord and he’s now fully paralyzed from the waist down,” she wrote. “He’s such a hard worker but it’s been impossible to work now.”

The mother said her husband gets disability payments and she works part time as a personal care assistant, but the money they both earn isn’t enough to make ends meet.

“Christmas is going to be really hard for us,” she wrote. “All three of my kids still believe in Santa and it would mean a lot to us if we could have help making our children happy on Christmas morning,”

Then there is the Lowell mother of two who cannot find money for anything but the essentials.

“Financially, as a single parent working, in addition to the effects of COVID, it has been very difficult,” the mother wrote. “As day turns to weeks and weeks into months we forget the enjoyment of the non essentials we grew accustomed to.”

Such a stripped-bare budget makes providing holiday gifts for her children a near impossibility.

“Thanks to Globe Santa for reaching out,” she wrote. “And from our family to yours — Merry Christmas.”

Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, is aware of these needs and the needs of thousands of other families and will offer help.

The Globe took over the gift program in 1956 from the shuttered Boston Post and in the years since, the program has raised over $50 million and provided gifts to some 2.8 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year, Globe Santa delivered gifts to 29,869 children ages 12 and under in 16,806 families. For the 32nd year in a row, the program raised over $1 million from thousands of donors.

This year the need is made greater by the devastating effects of COVID 19.

So please consider giving to provide so many children with holiday joy.

Donation listings will begin tomorrow in the newspaper and online.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com