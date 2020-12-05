The nor’easter is underway. How much snow will there be?

The forecast hinges on the fact that the dynamics or the amount of energy in the storm is very high. It’s 19 degrees this morning at Mount Washington, just over 6,000 feet high. That cold air above us is relevant to the entire forecast. There’s not really a mass of cold air moving in during the storm and if cold air had been in place already, I’d be forecasting up to 2 feet of snow even in Boston. However, as we all know, yesterday was around 60 degrees — that’s the reason the storm began as rain.

The rain is pelting down and it’s 45 degrees. Yet the snowfall map has a foot of snow in some places when the present storm has finished. This is New England. While some of you were mowing lawns yesterday, you’ll be shoveling later today.

Maximum wind gust during the storm. Notice the Cape and Islands have the strongest gusts. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

WHY A CHANGE TO SNOW?

As this low pressure area intensifies later today, the precipitation will continue to come down very hard and drag that cold air that’s up at Mount Washington’s height to the surface. Even if it’s raining as you read this, it’s snowing above you. In the same way, when a big truck goes by and you feel a rush of air being dragged by the movement of that truck, those trillions of snowflakes are dragging down little bits of cold air towards us. Eventually, the rain-snow line will collapse to the ground from above. This is why the higher elevations will see a change to snow first.

I expect the rain to start changing over to snow between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. across Worcester county and then collapsing toward the coastline around or just after dark.

Cold air above the surface of New England is evident Saturday morning. Mount Washington.org (Custom credit)

COULD IT STAY RAIN?

The forecast hinges on this changeover. The odds favor a changeover, but it’s not out of the question that the changeover doesn’t make it to the coast and most of the storm ends up as rain. A few models have no snow making it to Boston, while others have several inches. Across Essex county, for example, there could be a 12-inch difference between the water’s edge and the western side of the county in places like Lawrence or Haverhill. If things change earlier, the heavy snow line would move east to the coast.

Once the snow changes to rain, especially away from the coastline, it’s going to come down very hard on the order of 1 to 3 inches per hour. This is the type of snow that is heavy and wet and will create power outages. It’s also going to make travel very difficult. Perhaps the one saving grace is the fact that the roads are not frozen so this is going to mean more slush than ice.

Low pressure moves into the Gulf of Maine early Sunday morning. COD Weather (Custom credit)

WHERE ARE WINDS FORECAST TO BE STRONGEST?

The storm will rapidly intensify and be east of Cape Cod around 7:00 p.m. this evening. In that position, the winds will be coming from the north and negate any warming from the ocean. Because the storm is so intense, there will also be some wraparound banding. The winds will be strongest over Cape Cod and the outer tip of Cape Ann. In this area, winds could exceed 50 miles per hour.

High winds are likely along the coastline later Saturday. NOAA Data (Custom credit)

HOW COLD AFTER THE STORM?

Temperatures will stay in the 30s during the day Sunday, Monday, and even into Tuesday. At night, it will fall down to the 20s — meaning, if you do not clear the snow, it will just end up as a hard mess. Remember, the angle of the sun is very low this time of year, so even if temperatures get above freezing it’s difficult to melt unless we have a rainstorm or temperatures well into the 40s. We should see a moderating trend later next week.

