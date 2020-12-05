fb-pixel

Person shot in Dorchester, facing life-threatening injuries

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated December 5, 2020, 24 minutes ago

A person has life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Dorchester Saturday evening, Boston police said.

A call came in at 7:46 p.m. Saturday for a person shot in the area of 339 Norfolk St. in Dorchester, department spokeswoman Officer Kim Tavares said.

The scene has since been cleared, Tavares said at about 10:15 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

