Photos: A look at the effects of Saturday’s nor’easter on Mass.

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated December 5, 2020, 1 hour ago
The nor'easter coated streets and trees with snow in Newton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The first snow storm of the season is underway in Massachusetts.

Earlier today, rain turned into flurries in some areas. By 8:30 p.m., parts of Massachusetts were covered with up to 12.5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts have projected the snow could pile up to 14 inches in spots.

The storm also brought power outages affecting more than 37,425 customers by 9 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Elizabeth Paris cleared snow from her car during Saturday's storm in Newton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A pair of cyclists pass down Grove Street during Saturday's storm in Newton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Stacey O'Rourke walked with her Bernese Mountain Dogs Charlie Bucket and Jimbo during Saturday's storm in Newton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A man crossed Hamilton Field during Saturday's storm in Newton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A man dashed through the snow during Saturday's storm in Newton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Snow began to fall in Boston as pedestrians made their way through Copley Square.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
A car collected snow in Boston on Saturday.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
A pedestrian crossed the street in Back Bay while the snow fell.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

