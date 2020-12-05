Photos: A look at the effects of Saturday’s nor’easter on Mass.

The first snow storm of the season is underway in Massachusetts.

Earlier today, rain turned into flurries in some areas. By 8:30 p.m., parts of Massachusetts were covered with up to 12.5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasts have projected the snow could pile up to 14 inches in spots.

The storm also brought power outages affecting more than 37,425 customers by 9 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.