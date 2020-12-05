Teenage girl killed in Lawrence car crash Saturday morning

A teenage girl died after her car crashed into a utility pole in Lawrence Saturday morning, police said.
Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Water Street, Lawrence police said in a Facebook post. The car had struck a utility pole.
The driver of the car, a girl “in her late teens,” was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital, police said. She was the only occupant of the car.
The crash in under investigation by State Police and Lawrence police.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.
Advertisement