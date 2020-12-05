Teenage girl killed in Lawrence car crash Saturday morning

A teenage girl died after her car crashed into a utility pole in Lawrence Saturday morning, police said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Water Street, Lawrence police said in a Facebook post. The car had struck a utility pole.

The driver of the car, a girl “in her late teens,” was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Lawrence General Hospital, police said. She was the only occupant of the car.