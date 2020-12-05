That rain is expected to switch over to rapid snowfall

Although Bay State residents woke up to steady rain Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day causing the rain to change to rapid snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the afternoon, forecasters said.

The season’s first nor’easter is spinning into Massachusetts, bringing the potential for more a foot of snow in some places along with heavy winds and power outages , according to the National Weather Service.

Near Boston, a winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service. Rain is expected to begin switching to snow after about 4 p.m. and continue until about 2 a.m. as the temperature slowly drops to about 31 degrees overnight, forecasters said.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 46 miles per hour in the city and perhaps even higher overnight, the weather service said.

The storm will likely pack more of a punch in Central Massachusetts, with Worcester expected to receive 12 to 18 inches of snow, according to forecasters. The Lawrence, Fitchburg, and Bedford areas could also see up to a foot.

State Police reported “numerous crashes” in the central part of the state late Saturday morning, and imposed a speed restriction of 40 miles per hour on the Massachusetts Turnpike from Newton west to Ludlow.

Though snowfalls will be lower on the Cape and up the coast, wind speeds are expected to be higher, with gusts of 50-60 miles per hour, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in a statement.

Power outages are most likely in Central and Northeast Massachusetts, according to the agency.

According to Eversource, the type of snow expected could make outages especially likely.

“We’re anticipating heavy, wet snow that can weigh down trees limbs or topple damaged ones, leading to power outages,” said Doug Foley, an Eversource vice president in a statement.

“We understand the importance of having reliable power – especially now with so many people working and learning from home,” he said, pledging that the company is ready for the storm.

In a statement, MassDOT, the state transportation agency, urged residents not to travel in the afternoon.

“Driving will be challenging throughout most of Massachusetts, especially during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in the statement.

“The public is advised to stay home if possible and only travel if essential. Wind gusts will be strong and snowfall will be heavy each hour during the height of the storm and it’s expected that visibility on roads will be poor and hazards such as fallen branches and utility wires may be on the roads.”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.