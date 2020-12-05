Two North Reading residents arrested for alleged attempt to burn building in Waltham

Two North Reading residents are facing charges after they allegedly attempted to burn down a building with in Waltham last weekend, the state fire marshal’s office announced Saturday.
Michael Baker, 48, and Kaysea Baker, 33, were arrested Friday evening for “an incident” at Amps Electric at 86 West St. on Sunday, according to a statement from the fire marshal’s office.
Last Saturday, an “incendiary device” was also thrown through a window in an alleged attempted to burn the building, the statement said.
Michael Baker is facing charges of burning a building, breaking and entering in the nighttime, conspiracy to commit burning of a building, and destruction of property over $1,200, the statement said.
Advertisement
Kaysea Baker is facing charges of burning a building and conspiracy to commit burning of a building, the statement said.
Both suspects will be arraigned in Waltham District Court.
The fire was jointly investigated by State Police and the Waltham police and fire departments, Mieth said. Both suspects were arrests following the execution of a search warrant.
Waltham police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday evening.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.