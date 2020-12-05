Two North Reading residents arrested for alleged attempt to burn building in Waltham

Two North Reading residents are facing charges after they allegedly attempted to burn down a building with in Waltham last weekend, the state fire marshal’s office announced Saturday.

Michael Baker, 48, and Kaysea Baker, 33, were arrested Friday evening for “an incident” at Amps Electric at 86 West St. on Sunday, according to a statement from the fire marshal’s office.

Last Saturday, an “incendiary device” was also thrown through a window in an alleged attempted to burn the building, the statement said.