Nantucket reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as virus spreads in island households

Nantucket’s seven-day positivity rate for tests has reached 10.9 percent, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic, as the virus spreads within 40 to 60 households on the island, the hospital and the Health Department said in a joint statement.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, part of 159 cases found among people aged 9 months to 60 years in the past week, according to the hospital and the Nantucket Health Department.

The 64 cases reported Saturday include some test results from Wednesday and almost all results from Thursday and Friday, they said. Most were among people in their 20s and 30s, who are less likely than older people to have serious complications from the virus. None of those newly diagnosed have yet required hospitalization, according to the statement.

On Wednesday, Nantucket officials said 46 new cases of the virus had been diagnosed on Monday and Tuesday and that schools on the island would shift to remote learning for the rest of the week.

The Health Department and the hospital urge island residents to wear masks, observe physical distancing, avoid gatherings, wash their hands frequently, and follow other coronavirus prevention protocols.

“We should all be behaving as if we ourselves are infected, as well as those we come in contact with in our daily lives when we are outside our homes,” they said.

Officials added that they are preparing for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines that are expected to become available in the coming months.

“But we are not there yet, and right now it is so important that we sustain our resolve to continue keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe,” they said.

