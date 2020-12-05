Trump calls Georgia governor to pressure him for help overturning Biden’s win in the state

Hours before he was scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on behalf of the state’s two GOP senators, Trump pressed Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to get lawmakers to override the results and appoint electors that would back him, according to a person familiar with the conversation. He also asked the governor to demand an audit of signatures on mail ballots, something Kemp has previously noted he has no power to do.

Kemp declined the entreaty from Trump, according to the person.

The governor later referenced his conversation with Trump in a midday tweet, noting that he told the president that he’d already publicly advocated for a signature audit.

Cody Hall, Kemp’s spokesman, confirmed the two men spoke. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh declined to comment.

The latest example of Trump’s extraordinary personal effort to overturn Biden’s win comes as his legal team has met with resounding failure in its attempts to use the courts to upend the election. On Friday, the president and his allies suffered legal defeats in six states.

Trump’s attempts to pressure Kemp come amid high political stakes in Georgia, where both Republican Senate incumbents face runoff elections in January that could determine which party controls the upper chamber.

Kemp, a onetime ally of Trump, has become a punching bag for the president who called him ’'hapless’' for not doing more to help him wrest away Biden’s win.

’'I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two ’'Republicans’' saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place!’' Trump tweeted Saturday.

In response, Kemp tweeted: ’'As I told the President this morning, I’ve publicly called for a signature audit three times (11/20, 11/24, 12/3) to restore confidence in our election process and to ensure that only legal votes are counted in Georgia.’'

Trump and his allies have falsely claimed with no evidence that county election officials in Georgia accepted ballots where the envelope signatures did not match the ones on file.

Washington Post

Historians sue to preserve White House records

WASHINGTON — Two historian groups, an independent archive and a watchdog organization are suing President Trump and other administration officials to ensure compliance with records laws, the groups announced this week. With Trump facing ’'potential legal and financial exposure once he leaves office,’' the groups said, ’'there is a growing risk that he will destroy records of his presidency before leaving.’'

The American Historical Association, the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations and the National Security Archive and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington - a frequent plaintiff in Trump-related legal challenges - joined in the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

’'Presidential records are always at risk because the law that’s supposed to protect them is so weak,’' Tom Blanton, director of the National Security Archive, said in a statement. ’'The archive, historians and CREW are suing to put some backbone in the law and prevent any bonfire of records in the Rose Garden.’'

The White House did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the National Archives and Records Administration said it could not comment on pending litigation.

The Presidential Records Act requires presidents and White House personnel to preserve all records of ’'the activities, deliberations, decisions, and policies that reflect the performance of the president’s constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties.’' The National Archives and Records Administration restricts these records from public view until at least five years after the end of an administration; some records can be withheld for much longer.

’'Research rooted in these materials provides an unparalleled look inside an administration’s activities that would, if absent, leave the world wholly reliant upon the memoirs and memories of those whose deeds we professionally investigate and evaluate,’' said James Grossman, director of the American Historical Association.

Presidential records and the keeping of them have long been a source of tension - and revelation. And the changes in how they are managed have been made with historians in mind. A president’s papers used to be considered the personal property of that president, for better or for worse. And, sometimes, it really was for worse: As University of Massachusetts at Amherst professor Paul Musgrave recently explained in The Washington Post, much of George Washington’s papers were neglected by his heirs and destroyed by rats. Then came Richard M. Nixon’s presidency; his records, which included the so-called smoking gun tape, were legally seized from him. After that, Congress passed the Presidential Records Act, which makes clear that a president’s records belong to the public.

Washington Post

Student loan payment suspension is extended

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday extended the suspension of federal student loan payments through the end of January, giving Congress and the incoming Biden administration time to impose a longer moratorium.

’'The coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges for many students and borrowers, and this temporary pause in payments will help those who have been impacted,’' DeVos said in a statement Friday. ’'The added time also allows Congress to do its job and determine what measures it believes are necessary and appropriate. The Congress, not the executive branch, is in charge of student loan policy.’'

The payment freeze, which was first imposed in March and later extended, had been set to expire Dec. 31.

Until now, the Trump administration had declined to say whether the president or DeVos would take action to stop millions of Americans from being thrown back into repayment as the economy continues to deteriorate.

In a memo obtained this week by The Washington Post, the Education Department instructed the loan servicing companies that handle payments to delay issuing bills to borrowers until later this month. The advisory, which was first reported by Politico, was designed to ensure payments would not come due until February, according to people familiar with the memo who were not authorized to speak publicly. The Education Department did not respond to inquiries about the strategy.

As with the Trump administration’s last extension of the moratorium in August, the one announced Friday is a continuation of the terms written by Congress earlier in the year. That means all borrowers with student loans held by the Education Department will see their payments automatically suspended until Jan. 31 without penalty or accrual of interest.

Each month until then will still count toward loan forgiveness for borrowers in public-service jobs. It will also count toward student loan rehabilitation, a federal program that erases a default from a person’s credit report after nine consecutive payments.

Washington Post