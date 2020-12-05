The English language: a barrier and a bridge

Yet while they have nibbled around the edges, neither the state nor the federal government has ever provided sufficient funding to mount an integrated program of English language instruction and workforce development.

Re “The language of success: A first-of-its-kind study finds ‘stunning’ earnings gains for immigrants who learn English” (Page A1, Nov. 24) and Jeff Jacoby’s column “The nation’s common tongue” (Ideas, Nov. 29): The so-called discovery of a link among immigrants between knowledge of the English language and economic success in the United States is hardly new. That link has been known since the “settlement house” movement, since before my immigrant grandfather took night courses in English in the beginning of the 20th century.

Advertisement

Perhaps greater and more widespread recognition of the ways in which this linkage can provide economic benefit for all of us will be enough to prompt action to be taken on what we’ve known for years and years would benefit new arrivals to this country.

Steven Swanger

Sudbury

The writer was the director of resident services at the Cambridge Housing Authority from 1980 to 2013.





We can build on success of job-based ESOL programs

In his column “The nation’s common tongue,” Jeff Jacoby reacted to the “stunning” results of a recent gold-standard study of Jewish Vocational Service’s English for Advancement program by asking “what could be less stunning than data confirming that English language proficiency is critical to the success of immigrants to America?”

In one sense, his question is correct. English proficiency does open up doors to economic success for immigrants, and for this reason, improving the quality of adult language education and increasing access to it are imperative. However, most English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) programs are not designed with better jobs and earnings in mind, and until this recent study of JVS’s program, no ESOL program has ever shown an earnings impact in a rigorous evaluation.

Advertisement

English for Advancement was created specifically to help immigrants improve their English, get a new or better job, and earn more for themselves and their families, and the results clearly show the efficacy of this approach.

Building on this success, JVS has continued to partner with the Commonwealth to operate the program, and we now seek to expand it into many other cities where too many immigrants struggle with the ravages of unemployment.

Jerry Rubin

President and CEO

Jewish Vocational Service

Boston





A cultural wealth is lost when native languages are shed

In Jeff Jacoby’s commentary on efforts to make English our official language, he writes, “Immigrants today acquire proficiency in English faster than they did a century ago, and their children and grandchildren typically lose the ability to speak any other language.”

Instead of focusing only on the strength of English as our “common tongue,” we should be lamenting the loss of families’ first languages. Immigrants are of course highly motivated to become proficient in English, and in many cases they are also able to sustain bilingualism in the next generations. Sadly, though, many native languages, and all the cultural wealth embedded in them, fade away. Massachusetts voted to get rid of bilingual education in 2002, adding to this tragic language loss.

Our schools should promote bilingualism — and multilingualism — for all students from kindergarten through high school. Being a monolingual country is nothing to celebrate.

Kim Gerould

Northampton

The writer is a retired Northampton Public Schools teacher.

Advertisement





Ascending the ladder is not so simple

Yes, Jeff Jacoby, learning English helps you make more money (”The nation’s common tongue”). But the same statistics you refer to can be interpreted as: Having money helps you learn English. As noted in the Ideas piece by David Velasquez on the same page of the same edition (”Take down the language barrier to citizenship”), consider the Spanish-speaking woman working multiple jobs, caring for four children, and facing limited space in ESOL classes.

David Golber

Cambridge





English proficiency is a reasonable requirement for citizenship

Citizenship to any country is a privilege, for which you have to qualify. I think that proficiency in English is a reasonable requirement for citizenship to the United States (“Take down the language barrier to citizenship” by David Velasquez). Jeff Jacoby’s opinion piece “The nation’s common tongue” eloquently explains the benefits and necessity of learning English.

A 35-year-old woman who has been in this country for more than 20 years has had more than enough time to learn the language. One does not have to enroll in an English as a second language course to qualify for citizenship. Many communities provide assistance in their local libraries and senior and community centers.

One cannot expect the government to provide an interpreter for immigrants from every country of the world. One cannot expect a citizenship test and road and traffic signs all over our country in every language of the world.

Children come to this country who do not know a word of English. Six months in school, and they’re speaking it fluently. Mary Hernandez, whom Velasquez cites, has daughters who, I imagine, are going to school and speaking English. It’s conceivable that she could start her lessons around her kitchen table.

Advertisement

Ours is a land of unlimited opportunities. How far and high people go is up to them. Arguments like Velasquez’s are stymieing people like Mary Hernandez. Educated and influential people like him should wish to prepare immigrants and their posterity for a better life, not just for a way to cross the citizenship hurdle.

Hernandez says that “not being able to participate in our democracy makes me feel like I am not part of the United States.” Speaking the country’s language would be a good start.

Tessy Maliakal

Norfolk





From global economy to our nation’s laws, English is an essential driver

The two Ideas pieces, by Jeff Jacoby and David Velasquez, on learning and speaking English either omit or seem unaware of the three main reasons why English language familiarity and its preservation as the de facto common tongue are essential for the United States, both economically and legally.

First, English is the principal language of the global economy — of business, trade, industry, commerce, finance, etc. It is thus the language of good jobs, not to mention top jobs.

Second, the United States should never do anything to undermine the tremendous advantage Americans enjoy, thanks to the first point above. Throughout the world in countries where the native language is not English, English is taught in school as the most useful second language and studied especially by those who seek to prosper economically. Where signs are written in a native and non-native language, the latter is usually English, again to America’s advantage.

Advertisement

Third, and most important, we are a nation of laws, written down and interpreted over the centuries by courts in a common-law legal system, where prior interpretive judicial decisions become precedents. Shakespeare can never be perfectly translated into Spanish, nor “Don Quixote” into English. And our Constitution certainly cannot be so translated, much less the thousands of judicial decisions interpreting it. When judges and legal scholars today argue about “originalism” and how much to consider the intent of the drafters, they look at the writings of the time, not a translation of those writings into another language.

There is, I would add, a sound point to be made that English-language speakers should learn a second language, and I would argue that the default for most people should be Spanish.

John H. Henn

Cambridge