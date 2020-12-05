American Christian Pulisic caps Chelsea fightback, 3-1, over Leeds

LONDON — Olivier Giroud netted his fifth goal of the week and Christian Pulisic scored for the first time in the Premier League this season to lead Chelsea’s comeback in a 3-1 win over Leeds on Saturday.

Handed a start after scoring all of Chelsea's goals in a 4-0 midweek win at Sevilla in the Champions League, Giroud was on target again when he turned in Reece James' cross to cancel out Leeds' fourth-minute opener by Patrick Bamford — a former Chelsea player.

Kurt Zouma put Chelsea in front with a header from Mason Mount’s corner in the 61st minute and Pulisic, who came on as a first-half substitute for the injured Hakim Ziyech, capped the fightback with a third in stoppage time by sliding in to convert Timo Werner’s pass.