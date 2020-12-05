BC’s perfect record on COVID testing ends in final week of the season

“He’s still home,” Hafley said. “He’s doing well, and I’ll give him a call and get back, and hopefully he’ll continue to do well.”

The player, who remained unidentified, was allowed to go home for Thanksgiving and tested positive upon returning to campus. While the Eagles were on the road to face Virginia, the player remained in isolation where he is recovering, said BC coach Jeff Hafley .

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After going six months with no positive COVID-19 tests upon returning to campus for workouts in June, the Boston College football program reported Saturday its first confirmed case of a player contracting the virus.

While the positive test result ended a season-long run without any brushes with the virus, Hafley considered the totality of the year as a testament to the entire program.

“We were able to do it because we have great kids and a great staff,” Hafley said. “They gave up everything they’ve had since June 28. Eleven straight weeks [during the season]. We played nine in a row at one point. They gave everything they had from giving up some of their social life to not seeing their families to doing everything that we asked them to do.”

The Eagles adapted to a COVID world with a bubble-like environment for preseason workouts. Still, once students returned to campus in September, team members head to be personally accountable.

“We didn’t know how the season was going to go,” defensive back Jahmin Muse said after BC’s 43-32 loss to the Cavaliers. “We were just taking everything day by day. And when the things started to get closer to September and we realized we’re going to play this season, we all just had a mindset like, we’re just going to take it week by week. And every week, we just went to practice, we had a different mentality.”

While teams across the Atlantic Coast Conference dealt with outbreaks and postponed games, the Eagles were one of few teams to complete their 11-game schedule without a hitch.

“That shows a lot about our character, what we have going on with this team,” Muse said. “Everyone, we all care for each other. We didn’t go out on weekends. We sat the weekends out and that tells you a lot about our football team.”

Hafley said he would reward his players at the end of the season.

Virginia had six players either in quarantine or isolation following COVID-19 testing. Along with their own battles with the virus, the Cavaliers dealt with the ripple effect of Florida State’s outbreak when they traveled to Tallahassee for a Nov. 28 game after confirming no one on their roster tested positive, only to have the game canceled because a player the Seminoles had a player who did. Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall applauded the job BC was able to do all season.

“It’s an exceptional accomplishment,” Mendenhall said. “Their staff and players should be commended for that. I think it’s remarkable in about every way. Having healthy players and maintaining your depth allows consistency and chemistry and production to just keep happening week in and week out, it’s got a compounding effect. So, I think it has a huge effect. But they’ve also earned that and designed it for that, so they ought to be commended.”

Jurkovec on mend

Hafley gave encouraging updates on the status of the knee injury that sidelined quarterback Phil Jurkovec last week against Louisville.

Despite throwing and practicing midweek, Jurkovec did not take the field against Virginia. Instead, Dennis Grosel got his first start of the season.

“Phil just wasn’t ready to go,” Hafley said. “Phil’s doing good. Everything looks great, X-rays, MRIs. It’s just a risk of playing him today, it wasn’t worth it. To play in this game, and for him to hurt himself and possibly miss a lot of time versus being ready to go if we do plan a bowl game just wasn’t worth it.”

Jurkovec had made 10 straight starts in his first season at BC after transferring from Notre Dame. His 2,558 yards ranked ninth in the nation and second in the ACC heading into Saturday’s play.

Flowers blooming

Zay Flowers came into the season as an under-used weapon with a point to prove. After catching two touchdowns Saturday and pushing his total on the season to nine, second-most in a single season by an Eagle, Flowers said he still wants more for himself.

“I want to prove that I’m one of the best receivers in the nation,” Flowers said. “I feel like I’m still not at that point yet. But I think I’ll prove it. I’ll get there.”

Flowers caught a 45-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth. Of his nine receiving scores this season, four have gone for 40 yards or more.

“He’s a monster,” said Grosel. “There’s no doubt about that. I don’t know anyone in the country that will cover him. I even had some trouble with him outrunning me a little bit.

“So that’s something we can work on. Hopefully he doesn’t get much faster than he already is or I’ve got to hit the weights.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.